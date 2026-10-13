Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte Ride London's Elizabeth Line Like Ordinary Commuters, Chat With Riders

LONDON — The Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, traded royal motorcades for public transportation over the weekend, riding London's Elizabeth Line alongside ordinary commuters in a rare low-key outing, according to a report citing a source and an eyewitness.

Kate and Charlotte were spotted aboard the Underground line on Saturday, OK! magazine reported, with the pair chatting with fellow passengers during the journey. The outing was not publicly announced and appeared to be a private family trip rather than an official engagement.

"They spoke to members of the public sitting across from them," a source told the magazine. "They had security with them. The security didn't make it obvious they were there, and they tried to make it as 'normal' as possible."

The princess wore a burgundy midi dress with matching heels and held Charlotte's hand as the two left the train at Tottenham Court Road station in central London, according to the report.

A new experience for Charlotte

Kate, 44, is no stranger to the Underground. She regularly rode London's public transit network before marrying Prince William in 2011, during the years she lived and worked in the capital as a private citizen.

For Charlotte, however, the trip was described as a novel experience. An eyewitness who saw the pair aboard the train said the young princess appeared "amazed" as she took in her surroundings in the carriage.

Charlotte, 11, is the second of William and Kate's three children. Born May 2, 2015, she is third in line to the British throne, behind her father and her older brother, Prince George.

Members of the royal family rarely use public transportation, largely because of the security arrangements required. Royal travel in London typically involves official vehicles and police escorts, making a ride on a crowded Saturday train an unusual sight.

The choice of line carried a personal connection. The Elizabeth Line, which opened in 2022, was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Charlotte's late great-grandmother, from whom the princess also takes her middle name.

Parents focused on a grounded upbringing

William and Kate have long been described as determined to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible, despite their place in the line of succession. The couple have kept the children largely out of the public eye, bringing them to select public events while limiting their exposure to the press.

Royal expert Sharon Carpenter has said the couple have reason to be proud of their daughter.

"They've watched Charlotte grow into a smart, confident and funny girl who knows how to hold her own both in the spotlight and outside of it," Carpenter said in an interview last year.

Carpenter also said Charlotte enjoys helping her mother in the kitchen, and that she and her brothers are encouraged to play outside and be creative. She added that William and Kate are "teaching their kids to be responsible."

Royal insiders have described Charlotte as a well-rounded child who enjoys sports and outdoor activities. Charlotte is known for her love of dancing, especially ballet and tap, and has a reputation for being more spirited than her older brother. Kate has previously described her daughter as "the one in charge."

Charlotte has made a growing number of public appearances in recent years, including major state occasions. She attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, in 2023, as well as events such as Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon tennis championships.

Kate's recovery

The weekend outing comes as Kate continues to return to public life following her cancer treatment. She announced in January 2025 that she was in remission, after a diagnosis that kept her away from official duties for much of 2024.

During her treatment, the family spent much of their time together away from the public eye, and Kate gradually resumed royal engagements as her recovery progressed.

Royal author Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, has said Kate benefits from an advantage that William's late mother, Princess Diana, lacked: the support of her husband.

"Her life is not perfect, but it is rooted in a shared understanding with William, her husband, Diana's son," Seward said on "A Right Royal Podcast."

"They face the institution together. Diana faced it alone," Seward added.

Royals and the Underground

While uncommon, royal journeys on the Underground are not without precedent. Members of the royal family have occasionally used the network for official visits and engagements, often drawing surprised reactions from commuters who find themselves sharing a carriage with a household name.

Such moments tend to generate significant public interest, in part because they offer a rare, unscripted glimpse of royals in everyday settings. Accounts from fellow passengers frequently circulate on social media after such sightings.

In this case, the account of Saturday's journey suggested a deliberately understated approach, with security personnel keeping a low profile and the princess and her daughter engaging casually with those seated nearby.

The Elizabeth Line, which runs east-west across London, is one of the busiest routes on the city's transport network. Tottenham Court Road, where Kate and Charlotte reportedly got off, sits at the heart of London's West End, close to the shopping district of Oxford Street and the city's theater district.

It was not clear where the pair had boarded the train or what their destination was after leaving the station.

Keeping things normal

The reported trip fits a broader pattern in how the Prince and Princess of Wales have approached parenting. The couple have spoken in the past about wanting their children to experience everyday life and develop a sense of responsibility, even as they prepare for future public roles.

For Charlotte, who as a senior royal is expected to take on official duties as an adult, experiences such as riding public transportation may offer a window into the daily routines of the people she will one day serve.

The outing was the latest in a series of low-key family moments that have emerged as Kate has gradually stepped back into public life, with the princess appearing to balance her official responsibilities with time spent with her children away from formal engagements.