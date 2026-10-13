Barbara Palvin marked her 33rd birthday on Oct. 8 by posting a carousel of photographs of herself holding her infant daughter, Sylvie, the first child she and actor Dylan Sprouse welcomed in September.

Palvin shared the images on Instagram on Oct. 9. In the frames she is outdoors, cradling the baby. The caption read, "becoming an adult in middle-earth 🥔." Sprouse first said the girl's name on his Wildmen podcast. Friends reposted the birthday images to their Stories. One photograph Sprouse shared showed the couple at a park. A video posted by a friend showed Palvin blowing out candles on a cake.

The couple announced the birth on Sept. 28. The joint Instagram post carried the caption, "We took Labor Day literally this year, 👼🏻," and showed the three of them from behind, wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys in front of a television. The wording indicated the baby had arrived about three weeks earlier, around Labor Day, Sept. 7. They had announced the pregnancy on May 14 while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Sprouse, speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast before the birth, said he was "extremely excited" to become a girl dad because Sylvie would be "the first Sprouse girl born in a very long time." He added, "We have a very small family in general, but this is the first Sprouse girl in a very long time, which makes me nervous because I come from a family of just boys. So, my dad can't really help me understand this." He continued, "In terms of raising a baby girl, it's completely unknown to me. However, I'm very excited because all my buddies who have boys seem like they're undergoing like a traumatic experience."

Palvin, a Hungarian model, and Sprouse, known for the Disney Channel series *The Suite Life of Zack & Cody* and later film work, married in 2023. The birthday post is the first public set of images of the three of them together since the birth announcement. No hospital details, weight or exact birth time have been released. The Labor Day caption and the Oct. 8 birthday post are the public record. Sprouse's pre-birth comments about a family of boys are the only extended remarks either parent has made about what the arrival means to them.