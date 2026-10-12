LONDON — Kelly Osbourne says she has regained nearly 30 pounds since her dramatically thin appearance at the BRIT Awards earlier this year, and is speaking out about the grief, illness and public scrutiny she faced after the death of her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

In an interview with British newspaper The Sun, the 41-year-old former reality TV star said she did not realize how much weight she had lost until she saw photographs from the February awards ceremony.

"I didn't know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures," Osbourne said. "When I saw them, I couldn't f---ing believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else."

Images of Osbourne at the BRIT Awards in Manchester on Feb. 28 drew widespread attention online, with many fans expressing concern about her health.

'It wasn't an eating disorder'

Osbourne pushed back against speculation about the cause of her weight loss, saying it stemmed from the overwhelming grief and difficulty she experienced rather than an eating disorder.

"It wasn't an eating disorder. I just couldn't do anything for myself," she said. "Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up."

The weight loss followed a painful period in her personal life. Her father, the Black Sabbath frontman known as the "Prince of Darkness," died on July 22, 2025. Soon afterward, she split from her former fiancé, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, the father of her 3-year-old son, Sidney.

Osbourne described the past year as the hardest of her life.

"In so many ways, I can't even explain to you," she said. "But it's also been really beautiful because I've learned that my grief is an honor, as I truly love someone that much."

A plea at her father's grave

Osbourne said that at her lowest point, she visited her father's grave to ask him for help.

"I know this sounds woo-woo, but I do candle magic a lot," she said. "My dad told me he would send me messages. It felt like everything inside me was dead, and I didn't want my son to see me like this."

"I went to my dad's grave with a white candle and I wrote a wish on it saying, 'Please help me,'" she continued. "The next day, my mom showed up in a black Mercedes with a man in a mustard-colored jacket."

Osbourne said she initially feared that her mother, television personality Sharon Osbourne, had come to take her to rehab. Instead, she was introduced to Chris Miller, a therapist and life coach whom she credits with saving her life and helping her change in ways she never thought possible.

Life under the spotlight

Osbourne has lived much of her life in public, rising to fame as a teenager on MTV's hit reality series "The Osbournes," which followed her family's chaotic home life in the early 2000s. She has spoken openly over the years about her struggles with addiction, sobriety and body image.

Despite that history, she said she does not expect kindness from the public.

"Most people aren't kind," she said. "I was just asking for a little bit of understanding, because there's a lot more to the story than meets the eye."

Osbourne, who turns 42 this month, said she was frustrated at being treated as though she were still the teenager audiences first met on television.

"I'm not a kid anymore. I'm 42 this month, and I keep getting treated like a 16-year-old, which I find baffling," she said. "No one knows what people are dealing with in private. I was just sad. I don't wish that pain on anyone ever. And to do that in front of everyone just sucked."

Denies plastic surgery rumors

Osbourne also addressed persistent rumors that she has undergone cosmetic surgery, saying the only procedures she has had are Botox injections.

She said she has had Botox between her eyebrows to soften frown lines and in her jaw to ease teeth grinding, which she said causes severe migraines.

"This is the face that God and my family gave me, and whether you like it or not, that's up to you, but I'm alright with it," she said.

She joked, however, that she would not rule out certain procedures in the future as she ages, though she said she would not get breast implants.

Earlier candor about her appearance

The interview is not the first time Osbourne has spoken publicly about her appearance this year. In September, she admitted that she had not recognized herself in photos taken during her weight loss, using blunt language to describe how she had looked.

Her latest comments reflect a more hopeful outlook, as she describes regaining her health and focusing on her young son.

Remembering Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne, one of the most influential figures in heavy metal, died in July 2025, weeks after performing a farewell concert with Black Sabbath in his hometown of Birmingham, England. His death prompted tributes from musicians and fans around the world.

Kelly Osbourne has frequently shared memories of her father since his death, describing the profound impact of his loss on her family.

In speaking about her recovery, she said she hopes others will consider that people in the public eye may be dealing with private pain that is not visible from the outside.