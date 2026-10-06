MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian comedian and actor Judith Lucy has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy, sharing the news with her trademark humor in a video posted to social media on Tuesday.

Lucy, one of Australia's best-known comedians, said she received the diagnosis three weeks ago. She described the cancer as "relatively" non-aggressive and said it had been detected in its early stages.

The 58-year-old said doctors initially planned to perform a lumpectomy, a procedure that removes the tumor and some surrounding tissue while preserving the breast. But her doctor found more cancer last week and decided one of her breasts would need to be removed.

Lucy said she then made her own decision about the other breast.

"I said, 'While you are there, let's get rid of the other one,'" she said in the video.

"So I think I am quite fine with going bra-free for my last chapter," she added.

Despite the lighthearted tone, Lucy acknowledged the diagnosis had shaken her.

"I'm in shock, but I am OK," she said.

She did not say when the surgery would take place or provide further details about her treatment.

Diagnosis comes as wellness book is released

The announcement came just days after Lucy released a new book, "Well Well Well: My Wellness Odyssey from Psychics to Psychedelics and Beyond," which explores her experiences with the wellness industry.

Lucy noted the unfortunate timing with characteristic dark humor.

"There is nothing like releasing a book about wellness as you are being diagnosed with breast cancer," she said.

She said the book's message remained relevant despite her diagnosis.

"Kind of the point of the book is that there are no quick fixes, and we should all just be living differently," Lucy said.

Comedians rally around Lucy

Lucy's post prompted an outpouring of support from fellow comedians and public figures, many of whom responded in kind with jokes of their own.

Comedian Celia Pacquola described Lucy as "the most spectacular woman with [or] without those 10/10 knockers."

Geraldine Hickey wrote: "It'll be a weight off your chest!"

Dave Hughes praised Lucy's ability to find humor in difficult moments.

"You make everything funny. And how do we buy this book? Xmas gifts sorted for all. Love you Judith," Hughes wrote.

Writer Benjamin Law said the news "sucks," adding: "We love you...we all promise to order your book in honour of your norks."

The supportive and irreverent responses reflected Lucy's long-standing approach to comedy, which often draws on personal experiences, including family, aging, relationships and her own struggles.

A comedy career spanning decades

Born in Perth, Lucy rose to prominence in the early 1990s as part of the cast of "The Late Show," the cult ABC sketch comedy program created by members of the D-Generation comedy troupe.

She went on to co-host a breakfast show on youth radio station Triple J and became a fixture of the Australian comedy scene, performing stand-up shows at festivals across the country and abroad.

Lucy later fronted a number of television projects, including the ABC series "Judith Lucy's Spiritual Journey," in which she explored different religions and belief systems, and "Judith Lucy Is All Woman," which examined what it means to be a woman in modern Australia.

She has also appeared on Australian talk and entertainment programs, including "Rove" and "The Project."

Lucy has frequently collaborated with fellow comedian Denise Scott, with the pair performing together in live shows that explored aging and the indignities of middle age.

She is also the author of several books, including a memoir that examined her upbringing and her discovery as an adult that she had been adopted.

In 2022, Lucy announced she was stepping back from stand-up comedy, though she has remained active in writing, broadcasting and other projects.

Breast cancer in Australia

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Australia. Thousands of Australian women are diagnosed each year, though survival rates have improved significantly over recent decades thanks to earlier detection through screening programs and advances in treatment.

Early-stage breast cancers generally have a much better prognosis than those diagnosed at later stages. Treatment options depend on factors including the size and type of tumor, whether it has spread, and the patient's preferences.

A mastectomy involves the surgical removal of one or both breasts. Some patients with cancer in one breast choose to have both breasts removed, a procedure known as a double or bilateral mastectomy, for reasons that can include reducing anxiety about future cancers or achieving symmetry.

Lucy's announcement comes during October, which is recognized internationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a period dedicated to raising awareness about the disease, encouraging screening and supporting research.

Health experts encourage women to be aware of changes in their breasts and to speak with a doctor about any concerns. In Australia, women aged 50 to 74 are invited to have free mammograms every two years through the national BreastScreen program, while women aged 40 to 49 and over 75 are also eligible.

Using humor to share hard news

Lucy's decision to share her diagnosis through humor drew praise from fans on social media, many of whom thanked her for speaking openly about the disease.

Comedians and public figures have increasingly used their platforms to share health diagnoses, often helping to raise awareness and encourage others to seek medical checks.

For Lucy, whose comedy has long drawn on the more uncomfortable aspects of life, the announcement was in keeping with her career-long willingness to find laughs in difficult circumstances.

She did not say whether the diagnosis would affect any upcoming appearances or promotional events for her new book.

Fans and colleagues have continued to flood her social media accounts with messages of support as she prepares for surgery.