NEW YORK — Breast Cancer Awareness Month began Oct. 1, focusing attention on a disease that remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, apart from skin cancer, even as survival rates have climbed and deaths have dropped sharply over the past several decades.

New diagnoses have been rising. Medical experts say earlier detection and better treatments mean most women diagnosed today do well. Significant gaps in outcomes, however, remain among racial and ethnic groups.

"Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, but most women diagnosed with breast cancer do very well and outcomes have improved tremendously over the years," Hannah Rose Naughton, a breast surgical oncologist at Hackensack Meridian Health, told ABC News.

Diagnoses on the rise

More than 320,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected each year in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Diagnoses have been increasing by about 1% a year in recent years.

Breast cancer accounts for roughly 1 in every 3 new cancers diagnosed in women each year. It is the second leading cause of cancer death among U.S. women, behind lung cancer, according to the ACS.

Experts stress that timing is critical.

"The earlier we find the cancer, the better the outcome for the patient," Naughton said.

Men can get breast cancer, too

While the disease affects women far more often, men can also develop breast cancer.

"One percent of breast cancer cases occur in men; it's extremely rare," said Priya Thomas, a breast oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Because breast cancer in men is uncommon, it is often diagnosed later, when it may be harder to treat. Experts encourage men to see a doctor if they notice a lump or other changes in their chest.

Death rates fall sharply

The breast cancer death rate among U.S. women fell 44% from 1989 to 2024, preventing an estimated 500,000 to 517,900 deaths, according to the ACS.

Thomas said the decline reflects progress on several fronts.

"The decrease in breast cancer death rates is probably a combination of our screening advances, as well as advances in the treatments that we have for different subtypes of breast cancer," Thomas said. "Artificial intelligence is also being investigated and possibly can also increase sensitivity and detection."

Treatment has become increasingly tailored to the specific type of breast cancer a patient has, including targeted therapies and immunotherapy for certain subtypes.

Survival rates climb

In the late 1970s, the five-year relative survival rate for women with invasive breast cancer was roughly 75%. That measure compares how many patients are alive five years after diagnosis with people of the same age who do not have cancer.

As of 2022, the five-year survival rate was above 90%, according to the National Cancer Institute. Experts credit major advances in screening and earlier diagnosis.

Stage at diagnosis matters

The stage at which breast cancer is found remains one of the strongest predictors of how a patient will fare.

Most breast cancers are found before they have spread to distant parts of the body, according to the NCI. About 64% of cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, meaning the cancer has not spread beyond the breast. About 27% have spread to nearby lymph nodes or tissue, and about 6% are diagnosed after spreading to distant parts of the body. The stage is unknown in about 2% of cases.

Doctors urge people to pay attention to changes in their bodies.

"If you feel a lump, if you notice a skin change, if you notice nipple discharge or any change that is different from your normal baseline, that warrants an evaluation by your provider," Thomas said.

Disparities persist

Despite overall progress, the burden of breast cancer is not shared equally.

"Black women are more likely to develop triple-negative breast cancer, which can be a more aggressive subtype, and unfortunately they do have a higher breast cancer mortality rate," Naughton said.

Triple-negative breast cancer lacks the receptors targeted by some common treatments, which can make it harder to treat. Experts say differences in access to screening and care also contribute to gaps in outcomes.

Age and risk

The risk of breast cancer rises with age. The average age at diagnosis for women is 63, according to the NCI. For men, the ACS reports the average age at diagnosis is between 60 and 70.

The disease can occur at virtually any age, however, and diagnosis at a younger age is linked to higher mortality.

Screening recommendations

Guidelines on when and how often to get mammograms vary among medical organizations. Some recommend screening every one to two years.

Naughton said she continues to advise annual screening for women at average risk beginning at 40.

"I know that recently some of the guidelines, depending on where you're looking, have changed and may recommend mammograms every one to two years, but I still recommend yearly mammograms starting at age 40 for women at average risk," she said.

Women with a family history of breast cancer, certain genetic mutations or other risk factors may need to begin screening earlier or undergo additional testing, and should talk with their doctors about their individual risk.

Know your body

Beyond regular screening, experts say awareness is one of the most powerful tools for early detection.

"The most important message is that you shouldn't ignore a change in your breast," Naughton said.

A month of awareness

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked every October, aims to raise awareness, encourage screening and support research. Advocates say four decades of awareness efforts have helped save more than half a million lives, but the continued rise in diagnoses and persistent disparities show more work remains.