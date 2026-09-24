Doctors Urge Early Flu Vaccination as 2026-2027 Season Approaches, Warning of Deadly Pneumonia Complications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Doctors are urging patients to get vaccinated against influenza before flu activity begins climbing this fall, warning that while most cases can be managed at home, the virus can create dangerous openings for life-threatening complications like pneumonia in more severe cases.

Dr. Samuel Twedt of the Hattiesburg Clinic said most patients can manage flu symptoms without needing to see a doctor, but stressed the importance of recognizing when symptoms cross into more serious territory. "Most cases of the flu can be pushed through with Tylenol, Motrin and aggressive fluids like water or Gatorade for electrolytes. But if you're feeling very, very ill, having difficulty breathing or feeling very faint, I advise you to be seen," Twedt said.

Twedt identified pneumonia as one of the most serious risks tied to influenza infection, explaining the underlying mechanism by which the flu virus can leave patients vulnerable to secondary bacterial infections. "The influenza virus can just wreak havoc on your immune system. It creates this huge immune cascade that weakens your immune system temporarily. Opportunistic bacteria like Mycoplasma, Streptococcus and Klebsiella, among a whole bunch of others, can use that opportunity to cause an infection. Because your immune system is already weakened, it can be very, very aggressive and life-threatening," Twedt said. "Pneumonia is the most common cause of death from influenza."

Twedt and other doctors are encouraging patients to get vaccinated before flu cases begin rising in their communities, rather than waiting until the virus is already circulating widely.

That guidance comes as the country heads into the 2026-2027 flu season following an unusually severe prior year. The 2025-2026 season was driven in large part by a highly mutated influenza A(H3N2) subclade known as subclade K, which some doctors and media outlets referred to as a "super flu." Doctor visits for flu-like illness during that season reached the highest levels recorded in more than 25 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, federal regulators updated all three virus components of this year's seasonal flu vaccines, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommending changes on March 13 specifically aimed at improving protection against the subclade K strain that circulated so widely the previous season.

Predicting exactly how severe the coming season will be remains difficult, according to public health experts. "The only thing that's predictable about influenza is it's unpredictable," said Dr. Daniel Jernigan, a former CDC director and contributing scholar at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, described forecasting flu severity as "a delicate art," noting that researchers often look to flu activity in the Southern Hemisphere, where winter and flu season arrive earlier in the calendar year, with Australia frequently viewed as an early indicator of what the U.S. might experience in the months that follow.

Despite that uncertainty, public health officials remain unified in emphasizing vaccination as the single most effective tool available for reducing serious flu outcomes. Infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner described the purpose of annual flu vaccination in blunt terms, saying it is "designed to keep you out of the hospital, out of the intensive care unit, and out of the cemetery." Vaccination has demonstrated measurable impact in recent seasons: flu vaccines are estimated to have prevented roughly 240,000 hospitalizations during the 2024-2025 season alone, with that protective effect concentrated primarily among adults aged 65 and older.

Even so, vaccination rates have continued to decline in recent years, according to some public health experts tracking the trend. One expert, identified in reporting as Thacker, said flu vaccine uptake fell below 50% last year, the lowest level recorded in many years. "We were under 50% protection last year, and that was the lowest it has been in many years. Fewer and fewer people are taking the flu shot," Thacker said, adding that limited access is not the primary barrier. "Believe me, there are tons of places to get the flu shot, so accessibility isn't really the issue. It's the issue of choosing not to get it." Thacker also noted that 179 children died from the flu during the prior season, according to CDC data.

The CDC's current guidance calls for annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older, with most people advised to get vaccinated in September or October, though vaccination remains recommended throughout the season for as long as flu viruses continue circulating. Adults 65 and older are specifically advised to preferentially receive a high-dose, recombinant, or adjuvanted vaccine formulation when available, given their heightened risk for severe complications. Vaccination is considered especially important for people at higher risk of serious flu complications, including young children, pregnant women, adults over 65, and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease or asthma, along with those who live with or care for individuals in those higher-risk groups.

For the 2024-2025 season, the CDC estimated a total burden of 51 million flu-related illnesses nationally, 23 million medical visits, 710,000 hospitalizations and 45,000 deaths, a season the agency classified as high severity based on its standard assessment criteria. With flu activity in the United States typically beginning to rise in October and peaking between December and February, doctors say the coming weeks represent the most important window for patients to get vaccinated before this season's flu activity begins accelerating in earnest.