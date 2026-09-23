10 Simple Ways to Prevent Measles Infection as US Cases Climb to Worst Levels Since 1991, New CDC Figures Show

As measles cases in the United States climb to their highest level in more than three decades, public health officials are renewing calls for vaccination and other preventive steps to help slow the spread of a virus considered among the most contagious known to medicine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3,471 confirmed measles cases had been reported across the United States as of September 17, making 2026 the worst year for measles in the country since 1991. The agency has logged 38 new outbreaks so far this year, with 95% of confirmed cases tied to those outbreaks. Utah currently has the largest active outbreak, with more than 500 cases reported, while Pennsylvania has emerged as a newer hot spot in recent weeks. Roughly 93% of measles patients nationally are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, according to CDC surveillance data, underscoring the central role vaccination gaps have played in driving the current surge.

Health officials point to declining childhood vaccination rates as the primary driver behind the outbreak's scale. Vaccination coverage among U.S. kindergartners has fallen from 95.2% during the 2019-2020 school year to 92.4% in the 2025-2026 school year, leaving an estimated 280,000 kindergartners without documented protection against the virus this year. Researchers have estimated that even a 1% decline in childhood MMR vaccination rates could translate into roughly 17,000 additional measles cases, 4,000 hospitalizations and 36 preventable deaths annually.

Dr. Dave Chokshi, chair of the Common Health Coalition, emphasized the stakes tied to maintaining strong community vaccination levels. "Vaccination is one of the most powerful investments we can make for the health of our children, but when we fail to maintain high vaccination rates, we all pay the price," Chokshi said. William Moss of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health similarly flagged the unusual pace of this year's outbreak. "Reaching this milestone is particularly striking because we are only in July, and measles cases are still being reported throughout the country, with outbreaks in Virginia and Pennsylvania," Moss said, in comments made earlier this year as case totals continued climbing through the summer.

With that backdrop in mind, public health guidance points to several concrete steps individuals and families can take to reduce their risk of measles infection.

The first and most effective step remains vaccination. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, while a single dose offers roughly 93% protection, according to CDC data. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends routine MMR vaccination for all children as the primary defense against the virus.

Second, families should follow the CDC's standard childhood vaccination schedule, which calls for the first MMR dose between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between ages 4 and 6, ensuring children reach the full two-dose protection level before entering school.

Third, adults and older children who are unsure of their own vaccination history should check with their healthcare provider or state immunization registry to confirm whether they have documented evidence of measles immunity, since gaps in adult vaccination records are common and can leave people unknowingly at risk.

Fourth, anyone planning international travel, including infants as young as 6 months old, should consult a healthcare provider about receiving an early or additional MMR dose before departure, given that global measles activity has continued rising and unvaccinated travelers face elevated exposure risk in many destinations.

Fifth, individuals who develop symptoms consistent with measles, including high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a distinctive rash that typically begins on the face and spreads downward, should isolate themselves from others and contact a healthcare provider promptly, ideally by phone before visiting in person, to avoid exposing others in a waiting room.

Sixth, given how easily measles spreads, with the CDC noting that up to nine out of ten unprotected people nearby will become infected if exposed to someone with the virus, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of measles is an important precaution, particularly for infants too young to be vaccinated and people with weakened immune systems.

Seventh, practicing routine hand hygiene, including regular handwashing, can help reduce the risk of picking up the virus from contaminated surfaces, even though measles spreads primarily through airborne respiratory droplets rather than surface contact alone.

Eighth, staying informed about outbreaks in your local area through state and local health department alerts can help residents make more informed decisions about vaccination timing and precautions, particularly in communities currently experiencing active outbreaks such as Utah and Pennsylvania.

Ninth, communities benefit collectively from high overall vaccination coverage, since widespread immunity helps protect infants too young for vaccination and individuals who cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons, a concept public health officials refer to as community or herd immunity.

Tenth, individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, or those with specific medical conditions should consult their healthcare provider directly about additional precautions or guidance tailored to their individual health circumstances, since vaccination recommendations can vary for people with certain underlying health conditions.

With the CDC warning that continued domestic and international travel is likely to produce additional measles cases in the coming months, and with the United States now at risk of losing the official measles elimination status it achieved in 2000, health officials say maintaining high vaccination coverage remains the single most effective tool available for bringing the current surge under control.