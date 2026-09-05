Just One Drink A Day Doubles Alcohol's Share Of Cancer Deaths Over 33 Years, Study Finds Doctors Say

Alcohol may play a considerably larger role in cancer deaths across the United States than previously understood, according to a new study finding that even a single standard drink per day contributes meaningfully to alcohol-related cancer risk.

Researchers found that while overall cancer mortality in the United States has declined in recent decades, the proportion of cancer deaths attributable to alcohol has changed dramatically over time. Dr. Chinmay Jani, the study's first author and chief clinical fellow in hematology and oncology at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Miami, said the shift was striking even amid broader improvements in cancer survival.

"While it's true that overall cancer mortality has declined, we found the percentage of cancer deaths proportionally attributable to alcohol doubled in people 20 and older over the last 33 years," Jani said.

The study drew on data from the Global Burden of Disease study, a large-scale international research effort that measures health outcomes, mortality and disability tied to hundreds of risk factors, diseases and conditions across more than 200 countries and territories. Using that dataset, researchers found that the increased risk of cancer death tied to alcohol consumption applied broadly across multiple cancer types, including breast, prostate, colon, rectum, stomach, pancreatic and liver cancers, as well as cancers affecting the head and neck.

Jani noted that alcohol's connection to liver cancer mortality specifically has long been well established within the medical community.

"Overall, we know alcohol is closely related to liver cancer mortality," Jani said.

The research also identified a particularly strong association between alcohol consumption and cancers of the head and neck, a category that includes malignant tumors of the lip, oral cavity, pharynx, larynx and esophagus. According to the study, alcohol serves as a risk factor in up to one-fourth of all head and neck cancers, a proportion Jani emphasized carries direct implications for prevention efforts.

"Which obviously could be prevented," Jani said of the substantial share of head and neck cancers tied to alcohol use.

Despite the scale of the association the study identified, Jani was careful to note that the research did not establish that complete abstinence from alcohol is necessary to meaningfully reduce cancer risk, instead emphasizing a more incremental message about moderation.

"While our study does not have the data to show you should completely stop drinking alcohol, the message we want to deliver is that lowering your alcohol use to the lowest possible level will be best for your health," Jani said.

A co-author of the study, whose comments were included in reporting on the research, framed the findings within a broader context of accumulating scientific evidence pointing toward alcohol-related cancer risk.

"This study in concert with several others suggests that the risks associated with consumption need much wider recognition," the co-author said.

The findings drew a direct response from the alcohol industry. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, a trade group representing distillers, pushed back against broader claims sometimes associated with alcohol research suggesting there is no safe level of alcohol consumption whatsoever, telling CNN in an emailed statement that such a claim "is not supported by this study."

Amanda Berger, senior vice president of science and research for the Distilled Spirits Council, offered a more detailed critique of how the study's findings have been characterized in public discussion.

"It misrepresents the body of scientific evidence and the complex relationship between alcohol and health," Berger said.

Medical researchers have identified several biological mechanisms through which alcohol is understood to contribute to cancer development, according to the National Cancer Institute. Alcohol consumption alters levels of certain hormones, including estrogen, which researchers cite as a key factor underlying the established link between drinking and breast cancer risk specifically.

Beyond hormonal effects, alcohol also contributes to oxidative stress within the body, a process that damages DNA, proteins and overall cell function while promoting inflammation, according to the National Cancer Institute. Alcohol consumption additionally weakens cells within the mouth and throat, making those tissues more vulnerable to damage from carcinogens, an effect researchers note becomes considerably more pronounced among individuals who also smoke cigarettes, given that smoking introduces additional carcinogenic compounds, including acetaldehyde, into the same tissues.

Alcohol consumption has also been found to interfere with the body's ability to properly break down and absorb several key nutrients believed to help lower cancer risk, including vitamins A, C, D and E, along with folates within the vitamin B complex, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The study's findings add to a growing body of research over the past several years reexamining long-held assumptions about moderate alcohol consumption and health, following decades during which some earlier research had suggested potential cardiovascular benefits associated with light-to-moderate drinking. More recent research, including this latest study, has increasingly emphasized cancer risk as a significant and underrecognized consequence of alcohol consumption, even at levels many people might not consider excessive.

Public health researchers have noted that raising broader public awareness of alcohol's role in cancer risk remains an ongoing challenge, given how deeply embedded moderate alcohol consumption is within many social and cultural practices in the United States and other countries. Unlike tobacco, which has undergone decades of sustained public health messaging specifically linking its use to cancer risk, alcohol's connection to cancer has received comparatively less sustained public attention despite a substantial and growing body of supporting research.

For individuals concerned about their own personal cancer risk related to alcohol consumption, medical experts generally recommend discussing personal drinking habits directly with a health care provider, particularly for those with additional risk factors such as a family history of alcohol-related cancers, tobacco use, or preexisting liver conditions, given that individual risk can vary considerably based on a range of personal health factors beyond alcohol consumption alone.