Food Recall Alert: Raw Milk Cheese, Peperoncini and Cinnamon Pulled Over E. Coli, Pest and Lead Concerns

Three food products have been recalled in the past week over possible contamination with E. coli, a pest and elevated levels of lead, according to announcements published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, prompting warnings for consumers to check their refrigerators and spice cabinets.

The recalls involve raw milk cheese linked to a multistate E. coli outbreak, a single lot of jarred peperoncini pulled after a viral social media video, and ground cinnamon found to contain elevated lead levels. In each case, consumers are being told not to eat the affected products.

The latest recalls cap a busy stretch for food safety officials. In recent months, lettuce was recalled amid a Cyclospora outbreak, fruit bars were pulled over possible glass fragments, and eggs were recalled during a Salmonella outbreak.

Raw milk cheese linked to E. coli outbreak

The most serious of the recalls involves cheese from Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, a California-based producer.

In an announcement dated Sept. 28 and published by the FDA the following day, the company recalled all Graziers Raw Milk Cheese currently on the market because of possible contamination with E. coli O26:H11, a type of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, or STEC.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multistate outbreak linked to Graziers Raw Milk Medium Cheddar. As of Sept. 25, 13 illnesses had been reported, including eight hospitalizations and three cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that can cause kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Because investigators have not identified a specific lot, date code or production date tied to the contamination, the company is recalling 10 products:

Graziers Raw Milk Monterey Jack, 8-ounce package

Graziers Raw Milk Jalapeño Jack, 8-ounce package

Graziers Raw Milk Medium Cheddar, 8-ounce package

Graziers Raw Milk Sharp Cheddar, 8-ounce package

Graziers Raw Milk Medium Cheddar, 16-ounce package

Graziers Raw Milk Monterey Jack, 5-pound loaf

Graziers Raw Milk Jalapeño Jack, 5-pound loaf

Graziers Raw Milk Medium Cheddar, 5-pound loaf

Graziers Raw Milk Sharp Cheddar, 5-pound loaf

Graziers Raw Milk Cheddar, 40-pound block

Consumers should not eat or serve any of the recalled cheeses and should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. The FDA's full recall notice lists UPC codes and item numbers for each product.

Symptoms of E. coli infection

E. coli infections can cause nausea, vomiting, fever, severe stomach cramps and diarrhea, which may be bloody. While anyone can become seriously ill, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness.

Shiga toxin-producing strains can also lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition that damages the kidneys. Health officials recommend that anyone who develops symptoms after eating the recalled cheese contact a health care provider, particularly if symptoms are severe or include bloody diarrhea or reduced urination.

Raw milk cheeses are made from milk that has not been pasteurized, a heating process that kills harmful bacteria. Public health agencies have long warned that raw milk products carry a higher risk of foodborne illness.

Peperoncini recalled after viral video

In a separate recall, G.L. Mezzetta Inc. on Sept. 26 recalled one lot of its 32-ounce jars of Golden Greek Peperoncini, Medium Heat.

The recall followed a viral TikTok video in which a creator said she had found a dead mouse inside a jar. The company described what appeared in the video as a "potential pest contaminant."

The recalled jars are marked with lot number 720106 and SKU 10106328. No other Mezzetta products or lots are included.

According to the announcement published by the FDA, the company has not received any reports of illness or injury and is working directly with customers "to isolate and remove the affected product from sale."

Consumers who bought a jar from the affected lot should not eat the contents and can contact Mezzetta's customer support team by email for more information.

Cinnamon recalled over lead

The third recall involves a common pantry staple. On Sept. 24, the FDA published an announcement from Galil Importing Corp. recalling its Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning because it may contain elevated levels of lead.

The cinnamon was sold in 90-gram clear plastic containers marked with lot code GAP11304 and UPC 794711005484. It was distributed to retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida and Illinois between Nov. 18, 2025, and Sept. 7, 2026.

The recall began after the Maryland Department of Health collected and tested a sample of the cinnamon and found elevated lead levels. Galil Importing Corp. said it is investigating its supplier and has put in place enhanced testing and supplier verification measures.

Lead can affect nearly every system in the body, and its effects depend on the amount consumed, how long a person is exposed, and the person's age and body weight, according to the recall notice.

Children are especially vulnerable. "If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months)[,] permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur," the announcement said. "This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems."

Consumers should not eat the product and should throw it away or return it for a refund.

Ground cinnamon has been the subject of repeated lead-related recalls and warnings in recent years. Public health agencies have urged families with young children to be especially cautious and to check products against recall lists.

What consumers should do

Food safety experts recommend several steps when a recall is announced:

Check labels carefully. Compare lot numbers, UPC codes and package sizes with those listed in the recall notice.

Don't taste to test. Even if a product looks and smells normal, it may still be contaminated.

Dispose of or return products safely. Seal recalled items in a bag before throwing them away, or return them to the store for a refund.

Clean surfaces. Wash any containers, shelves or utensils that may have touched recalled foods, especially cheese linked to bacterial contamination.

Watch for symptoms. Seek medical care if you or a family member develops symptoms of foodborne illness or if a child may have been exposed to lead.

Federal health officials are continuing to investigate the E. coli outbreak linked to Graziers raw milk cheese, and the number of reported illnesses could rise as more cases are identified. Consumers can check the FDA's website for updated recall information and product details.