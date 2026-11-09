Infant Dies in Wisconsin Measles Outbreak, State's First Measles Death Since 1990 as Cases Hit 35-Year High

MADISON, Wis. — An infant has died of measles in southwestern Wisconsin, state health officials said, the state's first measles death in more than three decades.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the coroner listed measles as the immediate cause of death and declined to release further details to protect the family's privacy.

Officials did not release the infant's age or vaccination status.

'My heart is broken'

Health Secretary Kirsten Johnson expressed grief for the family. She said any child's death is a tragedy, "even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease."

Largest outbreak in decades

Wisconsin had reported 431 cases across 13 counties as of Nov. 3, with nine people hospitalized. State epidemiologist Ryan Westergaard called it "the largest number of measles cases we've seen in Wisconsin" in more than 35 years.

By comparison, Wisconsin had 36 cases in 2025.

Iowa County, with 97 cases, Lafayette County, with 155, and Grant County, with 142, account for most of the southwestern outbreak. All but three of the state's cases were in unvaccinated people.

Third US death this week

The death was the third measles-related death reported in the U.S. this week. Wisconsin joins Pennsylvania and New York in reporting measles deaths this year.

Response efforts

Since Aug. 1, the department has delivered 2,000 doses of MMR vaccine to local health departments, and more than 42,000 doses have been administered statewide.

The state also updated its guidance to recommend an early dose of MMR vaccine for certain infants 6 to 11 months old at increased risk of exposure.