Flu Cases Surge 77% in New York as Hospitalizations Double and Officials Urge Shots Before Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. — Flu season has arrived early in New York, with cases and hospitalizations climbing sharply in recent weeks, state health officials said.

Flu cases across New York increased 77% over the past week, reaching 7,696, according to the state Department of Health. Flu-related hospitalizations rose 105%, with 668 reported during the latest period and 1,426 so far this season.

The spike follows a steady rise. State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald earlier cited 4,172 cases, a 13% increase, and 326 hospitalizations, up 40%. "So we're seeing, well, flu's here," he said.

Earlier than usual

In Monroe County, 240 flu cases were reported as of Oct. 31, compared with 22 at the same point last year. Activity there began roughly a month earlier than in previous years.

The trend is national. The CDC estimates flu cases are likely rising in 44 states.

Vaccination push

McDonald said the number of residents who had received a flu vaccine was significantly lower than the year before.

He recommended getting vaccinated at least two weeks before Thanksgiving gatherings, noting that children spread the flu very easily. Vaccines are also available for RSV and COVID-19.

Last season was severe. During the 2025-2026 season, nearly 27,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized with flu and 600 died.

Fewer than 10 flu-related deaths have been reported so far this season.