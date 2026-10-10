Kate's Brother James Middleton Mourns Beloved Spaniel Zulu at Nearly 16: 'I'm Going to Miss You Terribly'

LONDON — James Middleton, the younger brother of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, announced the death of his cocker spaniel Zulu, sharing an emotional tribute to the dog who had been part of his life for nearly 16 years.

Middleton, a businessman and author who has spoken openly about the role dogs have played in his mental health, shared the news on Instagram alongside a series of photos.

"My darling Zulu has passed away," he wrote.

'Nothing quite prepares you'

In a lengthy post, Middleton reflected on how even years of writing about loss could not ease the pain of losing another dog.

"I've written a lot about losing dogs. About the grief, the emptiness, how difficult it is to say goodbye," he wrote. "I've shared my own experiences, tried to find the words to comfort others and, in doing so, perhaps tried to make a little more sense of it myself."

"But no matter how many times you experience it, how much you write about it, or how much you think you've come to understand it, nothing quite prepares you for this cacophony of emotions," he added.

Middleton noted that Zulu would have turned 16 this month.

"A wonderful age, and I know I couldn't have asked for more," he wrote. "But that's the funny thing about loving a dog. They are with us for only a handful of summers and Christmases, yet somehow become so deeply woven into our lives that it's impossible to imagine them not being there."

Laid to rest beside his mother

Middleton said Zulu was buried next to his mother, Ella, the cocker spaniel who became famous as the subject of Middleton's bestselling memoir.

"I have laid Zulu to rest beside his mother, Ella," he wrote. "I like to think that he's already found her, his brother Lupo, Tilly, Mini and the other animals who have shared my life. That they're all together again and he's busy telling his mum everything she's missed."

He ended the tribute by mentioning his young son, Inigo.

"All the adventures, all the changes in our lives and, most importantly, just how wonderful little Inigo is ... I'm going to have to stop here ... Sleep well, my darling Zulu," Middleton wrote. "I'm going to miss you terribly."

A royal family connection

Zulu holds a special place in the extended royal family's history. He was the brother of Lupo, the black cocker spaniel Middleton gave to his sister and Prince William as a wedding present in 2011.

Lupo, who was born to Ella in 2011, became a familiar presence in official royal photographs, including portraits marking Prince George's birthdays. William and Catherine announced Lupo's death in November 2020, writing that he had been at the heart of their family for nine years.

Middleton later gifted the couple another cocker spaniel, Orla, who joined the Wales family in 2020 and has since appeared in several family photos.

A tribute in August

Middleton had signaled in recent weeks that Zulu's health was declining. On International Dog Day in late August, he shared a photo holding the elderly spaniel, noting that it was Zulu's 15th International Dog Day and could well be his last.

In the same post, he included a picture taken 15 years earlier showing a young Zulu alongside his mother, Ella, and his brother Lupo.

The dog who 'saved' his life

Ella, Zulu's mother, was Middleton's first dog and played a central role in his public story. Middleton has credited her with helping him through severe struggles with clinical depression and anxiety.

She later became a certified therapy dog with the charity Pets As Therapy, and Middleton chronicled their bond in his memoir, "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life." Ella died in early 2023, and Middleton said at the time that his sisters, Catherine and Pippa, said goodbye to her before she was buried.

His love of dogs also inspired his business ventures, including a dog food and lifestyle brand built around the idea of giving back to the animals who had supported him.

Following Lupo's death in 2020, Middleton reflected publicly on what dogs mean to their owners, writing that a dog is not just a pet but "a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist."

A growing family

Middleton, 39, married French financial analyst Alizée Thévenet in September 2021 in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas in the south of France. The couple welcomed their son, Inigo, in October 2023.

The family lives in the English countryside with several dogs, including spaniels Inka, Luna, Nala and Isla, as well as golden retriever Mabel. Middleton frequently shares glimpses of his pack on social media, where he has built a loyal following among dog lovers.

Fans send condolences

Middleton's post quickly drew messages of sympathy from followers, many of whom shared their own experiences of losing a pet.

Over the years, Middleton has used his platform to encourage open conversations about grief and mental health, often describing his dogs as a source of comfort during difficult times. His latest tribute, with its blend of sorrow and gratitude, appeared to strike a chord with many who have experienced the loss of a long-time companion.

Kensington Palace did not comment on the death of Zulu. The Prince and Princess of Wales have not publicly addressed the loss.