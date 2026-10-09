Prince Harry Reveals He Fell Into Depression in Canada and Sets 10-Day Limit on Time Away From Meghan, Kids

LONDON — Prince Harry has revealed that he slipped into depression shortly after he and Meghan Markle moved to Canada in 2019, and that he now limits his time away from his family to no more than 10 days at a stretch.

The Duke of Sussex made the disclosures in a new MasterClass course, "Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss," in which he speaks candidly about mental health, fatherhood and the lasting impact of his mother's death, according to People magazine.

Harry said he tries to spend "no more than 10 days away from my wife and kids," describing family life as a source of happiness alongside the sense of purpose he finds in his work.

Crash after leaving royal pressures

Harry described an emotional crash after arriving in Canada with Meghan and their infant son, Archie, in late 2019, a period when the couple had stepped away from the intense pressures of royal life and the British press.

Away from the high-stress environment he had left behind, Harry said, he found himself struggling with everyday life.

"I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks and I felt like I couldn't function without adrenaline," he says in the class.

The family's stay on Vancouver Island came shortly before Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they would step back as senior working members of the royal family. The couple later moved to California, settling in Montecito.

His account offers a rare look at the private adjustment behind one of the most public departures in modern royal history.

Grief after Diana's death

In the course, Harry speaks with Mary-Frances O'Connor, a neuroscientist and psychology professor at the University of Arizona who directs a lab studying the effects of grief on the brain and body. O'Connor is the author of "The Grieving Brain" and "The Grieving Body."

Harry discusses the grief he carried after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when he was 12.

He recalls experiencing emotional numbness and panic attacks in the years that followed. He says he eventually came to recognize that finding happiness did not mean being disloyal to his mother's memory.

Harry has spoken openly about his mental health in recent years. In his 2023 memoir, "Spare," he wrote about suppressing his grief for years and later seeking therapy. He also discussed his struggles in "The Me You Can't See," a 2021 Apple TV+ series on mental health he co-created with Oprah Winfrey.

He previously helped launch Heads Together, a mental health campaign, with his brother, Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2016.

New chapter in Britain

Harry's reflections come as the Sussexes settle into another major life change.

Harry, Meghan and their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, returned to Britain on Aug. 26 for an extended stay after six years in California. The family has established a base outside London while keeping their home in Montecito.

The couple has said the move was intended to help their children grow up British and attend school in the country. The return does not involve a resumption of royal duties, and Harry and Meghan remain non-working members of the royal family.

The move has brought the family closer to King Charles III, whom they visited in July. Harry has said he wants to reconcile with his family, though he and William remain estranged.

Busy schedule within limits

Harry's 10-day rule offers a glimpse into how he balances family life with a busy schedule of charity and public engagements.

During a visit to New York in September, Harry spoke at the Clinton Global Initiative about the risks that artificial intelligence and social media pose to children. He also appeared at the Skift Global Forum, attended an event supporting conservation in Botswana's Okavango Delta and joined a Diana Award gathering focused on young people and mental health.

In Britain, he has attended the Invictus Spirit Awards and the WellChild Awards, continuing long-standing charitable commitments.

Harry founded the Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans, in 2014. He has been patron of WellChild, a charity supporting seriously ill children and their families, since 2007.

Advocacy on mental health

Harry has made mental health a central focus of his work since leaving royal duties.

He previously served as chief impact officer at BetterUp, a coaching and mental health company, and the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation has funded projects supporting online safety and mental well-being for young people and parents.

His new MasterClass joins a series of online courses by celebrities and experts on the subscription platform, which features lessons on topics ranging from cooking and writing to business and personal development.

By sharing his own experiences, Harry has said in the past that he hopes to help reduce the stigma around seeking help for grief and mental health struggles, particularly among men.

Representatives for the Sussexes did not immediately respond to requests for further comment on the course.