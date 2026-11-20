Taylor Swift returned to the Country Music Association Awards stage on Wednesday night for the first time in 13 years. She performed a nostalgic mashup of her new "Toy Story 5" song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," and her 2006 country hit "Our Song."

The appearance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena was one of the most anticipated moments of the 60th annual ceremony. It was also Swift's first public performance of "I Knew It, I Knew You."

A backstage parade of country stars

After an introduction by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Swift began the performance backstage. She walked through the arena's corridors singing and passed a string of country stars along the way:

Brad Paisley showed off a CMA trophy. Little Big Town posed for a Polaroid selfie. Sugarland walked alongside her. She fist-bumped Eric Church. She handed a cowboy hat to host Lainey Wilson. She line-danced with musicians.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson handed her a guitar before she walked onstage.

Swift played a sky-blue guitar decorated with jeweled clouds, a nod to the wallpaper in Andy's bedroom in the "Toy Story" films. A tree on the set carved with the words "Jessie Was Here" paid tribute to the films' cowgirl character.

Midway through the song, Swift switched to "Our Song," the single from her 2006 debut album that became her first No. 1 on country radio. Keith Urban joined her onstage for the medley.

A country comeback

"I Knew It, I Knew You," released in June as part of the "Toy Story 5" soundtrack, reached No. 1 on country radio. It was her first chart-topper there in 13 years.

In a video posted on Instagram, Swift described what writing the song meant to her.

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," she said.

The song was nominated for single of the year, which went to Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas." Langley swept the night with a record six awards, including entertainer of the year.

Presenting an honor

After a quick outfit change, Swift returned to the stage to present a lifetime achievement award to Brooks & Dunn.

Swift's CMA history

Swift began her career in Nashville as a teenager and became one of country music's biggest stars before moving into pop. She has won 12 CMA Awards, including entertainer of the year in 2009 and 2011.

Her last appearance at the CMA Awards was in 2016, when she presented Garth Brooks with entertainer of the year. Her last performance at the show was in 2013.

Swift announced her return to the ceremony with a playful message on Instagram, thanking the CMA and telling fans she would see them on Nov. 18.

Fan reaction

Clips of the performance spread quickly on social media after the broadcast, with fans praising the return to her country roots. The CMA Awards aired live on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu.

The performance capped a busy year for Swift. "I Knew It, I Knew You" has introduced her music to a new generation of "Toy Story" fans and reconnected her with country radio for the first time in more than a decade.