This horoscope is for entertainment only.

Sunday brings a change of season for singles. The sun enters Sagittarius at 2:23 a.m. Eastern time and stays there through Dec. 21. Astrologers link Sagittarius with adventure, optimism and the search for truth, so the coming weeks favor new experiences, broader horizons and dating with confidence.

The moon also shifts today, moving from Aries into Taurus. On its way, it opposes Venus, trines Jupiter and joins Chiron. That mix can stir up both romantic restlessness and a wish for steadiness.

Bigger days lie ahead. A full Beaver Moon in Gemini peaks Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 9:53 a.m. Eastern time, the second of three supermoons that close out 2026. Mars enters Virgo on Nov. 25.

Here is what the stars suggest for singles, sign by sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The moon leaves your sign today, and your mood steadies with it. The urge to chase someone fades into a wish for something that lasts. Let a promising connection develop slowly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The moon arrives in your sign, putting you in the spotlight. You feel grounded and attractive. Say yes to an invitation, even a last-minute one.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Sagittarius season lights up your relationship sector, and Tuesday's full moon in your sign raises the stakes. Someone may be ready to say how they feel. Listen before you answer.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your focus shifts to daily routines and wellbeing. Love may turn up somewhere ordinary, such as a gym, a class or a regular coffee stop. Stay open to small encounters.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The sun, your ruling planet, moves into fellow fire sign Sagittarius and fires up your romantic, playful side. Flirting comes easily now. Plan something fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Home and family are on your mind as Sagittarius season begins. A holiday gathering could introduce you to someone through friends or relatives. Mars enters your sign Wednesday, giving you energy to act.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Venus, your ruler, is in your sign, so your charm is strong. Conversations go well this week. Send the message you've been drafting.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your birthday season ends, and attention turns to what you value. Think about what you really want in a partner before you commit your time to anyone new.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Happy birthday season. The sun enters your sign and lifts your confidence. You're magnetic right now. Follow your curiosity, and let adventure lead the way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Sagittarius season encourages you to slow down and reflect. Some quiet time may show you what you really want from love. Don't rush.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your social life picks up. Friends may want to set you up with someone, so let them. A group outing could turn into something more.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Career is in focus, but romance isn't off the table. Someone you meet through work or a professional event could catch your eye. Keep it light at first.

The week ahead

With Thanksgiving coming and the full moon in Gemini, the week favors honest conversations and getting reconnected. For singles, it may be a good time to reach out, try something new, and remember that the right connection often shows up when you're simply enjoying yourself.