After more than a decade of waiting, "Grand Theft Auto VI" is out, and it is already breaking records.

Rockstar Games' crime epic launched Nov. 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Preorders and first-day sales reached $3.79 billion. Parent company Take-Two Interactive said the total sets "a new record for entertainment across any medium" and makes it "the biggest entertainment launch in history."

Here are 10 reasons the game has become a global phenomenon.

1. A 13-year wait. The game arrives roughly 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, one of the best-selling video games of all time. A generation of players grew up with its predecessor. The long gap, including a slip from an earlier May 26, 2026 release date, built up huge demand.

2. Record-breaking trailers. The first trailer drew 90,421,491 views in its first 24 hours. Guinness World Records recognized it as the most-viewed video game reveal on YouTube in 24 hours. The second trailer drew 475 million views across all platforms in its first 24 hours, beating the record held by the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.

3. Near-perfect reviews. Its 99 Metacritic score ties The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the highest in the site's history. It also beats GTA IV (98), GTA V (97) and Red Dead Redemption 2 (97). Of 147 critic reviews for the PS5 version, 118 gave perfect scores, and none were mixed or negative.

4. A return to Vice City. The game is set in Leonida, Rockstar's fictional version of Florida. The Guardian said the Miami-inspired setting is "so lifelike that at times it beggars belief."

5. A couple at the center. The story follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a couple pulled into a criminal conspiracy that stretches across Leonida. Several reviewers called it the most emotionally mature entry in the series.

6. Standout performances. Manni L. Perez is nominated at The Game Awards for her role as Lucia, and critics singled out her performance in their reviews.

7. A world that reacts. Critics say Vice City and the rest of Leonida are packed with random events and side activities, and the world responds to what players do.

8. The Red Dead Redemption 2 effect. Critics agree on how much of Red Dead Redemption 2's craft carried over. Several reviews say the quieter, more personal moments, like those in RDR2, make the bigger crime story more engaging.

9. A streaming powerhouse. Launch streams peaked at 7,915,475 concurrent viewers across all platforms, according to Streams Charts. The launch is also fueling a wider creator economy, from big streamers to clip editors, smaller channels and AI-assisted content farms.

10. Wide adult appeal. The audience goes well beyond teenagers. About 11% of U.S. adults ages 18 to 64 preordered the game, and players ages 35 to 44 make up 22% of preorder sales.

The excitement showed up in sales right away. Sensor Tower estimated about 19.1 million copies sold, including preorders, by Thursday morning, worth roughly $1.84 billion. That is more than Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey made in its entire global run ($1.80 billion). Take-Two's later figure was about twice that estimate. A Take-Two spokesperson declined to say how many copies have sold.

The praise has some limits. Critics say some of Rockstar's longstanding problems still seem to be there. Rockstar also hasn't announced a PC version, so PC players are still waiting.

Still, many critics agree on the main point. Easy Allies' Michael Hueber gave it 10/10, saying, "Grand Theft Auto 6 is absolutely worth the wait."

With a 99 Metascore and the year's biggest launch, GTA 6 is the clear favorite for Game of the Year. With nostalgia, near-perfect reviews and huge online buzz behind it, the game looks set to dominate entertainment well into 2027.