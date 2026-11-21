Grand Theft Auto VI has earned some of the strongest reviews in video game history, matching the highest score ever recorded on review aggregator Metacritic.

Rockstar Games' long-awaited open-world game holds a score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on more than 140 critic reviews. That ties The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, the 1998 Nintendo 64 game that has long held the site's top mark.

Metacritic classifies the reviews as "Universal Acclaim." The game also has a 99 on rival aggregator OpenCritic.

The game launched on Nov. 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V.

What critics love

Reviews published on Nov. 18 were nearly unanimous in their praise. Major outlets including IGN and GameSpot awarded the game perfect 10 out of 10 scores, and many other publications gave it their highest possible rating.

VICE reported that the game received more than 100 perfect scores in its first wave of reviews. It called the game the highest-rated game of all time because it holds its 99 across far more reviews than Ocarina of Time.

Critics singled out the game's setting, the fictional state of Leonida, which includes a modern take on Vice City. Reviewers praised its enormous level of detail and the sense of a living, breathing world.

The story also drew attention. GTA VI follows two lead characters, Jason and Lucia, and critics highlighted the surprisingly intimate relationship at the heart of the game.

Reviewers also pointed to improvements in gameplay compared with earlier Rockstar titles.

The criticisms

Even with near-perfect scores, critics raised some complaints.

The most common was performance. The game runs at 30 frames per second on consoles, a limitation many reviewers mentioned. Some critics also noted clunky controls and familiar Rockstar pacing issues.

There were no mixed or negative critic reviews at launch, and the lowest score was a 9 out of 10.

Fans more divided

Players on Metacritic have given the game a far less glowing verdict. As of Friday, the PlayStation 5 version had a user score of 5.4 out of 10, labeled "Mixed or Average," from more than 17,000 ratings.

That score has been accompanied by accusations of review bombing, in which large numbers of users post negative ratings for reasons unrelated to the game itself. User scores can also shift quickly in the days after a major launch.

A massive launch

The game's download size is about 212 gigabytes, and pre-loading opened ahead of launch. It is also available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox consoles.

There is no PC version yet, and Rockstar has not announced a release date for one.

Why it matters

GTA VI is one of the most anticipated entertainment releases ever. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, became one of the best-selling video games of all time.

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is counting on the game to deliver years of recurring revenue, especially through its online mode.

With critics calling it a landmark release, the bigger question now is how long it will dominate sales charts and whether its online component can match the success of GTA Online.