Georgia prosecutors are fighting to keep the criminal case against Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., the 15-year-old son of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann, in adult court.

In a filing Monday, prosecutors cited 16 alleged offenses from an earlier juvenile case.

Biermann has pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges, and his attorney maintains he is innocent.

The current case

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Biermann on Sept. 3. The charges include:

Aggravated child molestation Aggravated sexual battery Aggravated sodomy False imprisonment Three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16

The charges stem from an alleged incident on April 23 at a Life Time Fitness gym in Alpharetta, Georgia, involving a teenage girl, according to court documents cited by Law Commentary.

Biermann was arrested in August and released on a $200,000 bond. The court has restricted his contact with minors and with the girl involved. He entered his not-guilty plea on Oct. 5 through his attorney, Jason Sheffield.

Prosecutors cite earlier case

Biermann's lawyers have asked to move the case from Fulton County Superior Court to juvenile court. In their Nov. 16 filing opposing that request, prosecutors disclosed details of an earlier juvenile case.

Prosecutors said a juvenile court had found probable cause on 16 alleged offenses in that case, which was reported in 2025 and involved another minor. The alleged offenses included incest and child molestation, according to People, which obtained the court documents.

A finding of probable cause is not a finding of guilt. The filing does not show that Biermann was found delinquent on all 16 alleged offenses.

Prosecutors said Biermann completed court-ordered treatment in the earlier case. They argued that the treatment "failed to prevent further misconduct" and that his history places him "beyond the rehabilitation available through juvenile court," according to Law Commentary.

Defense pushes back

Sheffield has disputed how prosecutors characterized the earlier matter, describing it as "inappropriate behavior involving two middle-school students," according to Law Commentary.

Biermann's attorneys have also challenged the possibility of a sentence of at least 25 years in prison if he is convicted on some of the most serious charges.

A Fulton County judge will decide whether the case stays in Superior Court or moves to juvenile court. No hearing date for that decision had been publicly reported.

Related appeals

On Nov. 12, Biermann was granted permission to challenge a lower court order authorizing forensic interviews of children connected to the case. His three younger siblings, who have a separate attorney, were also granted permission to appeal a related ruling.

Family in the spotlight

Zolciak, 48, rose to fame on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and later starred with her family on the spinoff "Don't Be Tardy." She and Kroy Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, have four children together. The couple have had a highly publicized divorce battle in recent years.

Neither Zolciak nor Kroy Biermann had commented publicly on the latest filing at the time of writing.

Under the law, Biermann is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.