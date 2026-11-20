Ella Langley dominated the 60th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night. She won a record six trophies, including entertainer of the year, capping a breakout year powered by her history-making hit "Choosin' Texas."

The 27-year-old Alabama singer entered the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena as the leading nominee, with nine nominations. She left with six awards:

Entertainer of the year Female vocalist of the year Album of the year, for "Dandelion" Single of the year, for "Choosin' Texas" Song of the year, for "Choosin' Texas" Music video of the year, for "Choosin' Texas"

The haul set a record for the most CMA Awards won by one artist in a single night. The previous record of five was held by Johnny Cash, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson and Lainey Wilson.

Bookending the night

Langley's night began and ended at the podium. She accepted the first award of the evening, single of the year, and closed the show with entertainer of the year. In that category she beat host and reigning winner Lainey Wilson, along with Cody Johnson, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton.

"At this point, I'm sick of me," Langley joked as she began her final acceptance speech. "I could quit tomorrow and have the best career of my life."

Wilson then came onstage holding a bedazzled broom to mark Langley's sweep. "I told you, you was going to sweep, girl!" Wilson said as she hugged her, according to The Associated Press.

A song for the record books

"Choosin' Texas," which Langley co-wrote with Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor, has become one of the biggest songs in chart history. It has spent 28 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the most of any song.

When the track won song of the year, Langley called it "the gift that keeps on giving."

Lambert, who co-produced the song and the album, shared in several of the night's wins as a songwriter and producer.

"Choosin' Texas" beat a field for single of the year that included Taylor Swift's "I Knew It, I Knew You," Wilson's "Somewhere Over Laredo," Johnson's "The Fall" and another Langley song, "Be Her."

Tribute to Dolly Parton

The ceremony opened with a tribute to Dolly Parton, who died Aug. 25 at age 80. Wilson and Vince Gill performed Parton's classic "I Will Always Love You." Gill had sung the song with Parton at the CMA Awards in 1995.

"And now our Tennessee angel is with the angels," Wilson said, according to Good Morning America. "Dolly, thank you for all you meant to us, and we will always love you."

Other winners and highlights

Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton. New artist of the year: Stephen Wilson Jr., at age 47. Taylor Swift performed at the CMAs for the first time in 13 years, singing a mashup of "I Knew It, I Knew You" and her 2006 hit "Our Song." She also presented a lifetime achievement award to Brooks & Dunn. Langley performed "Loving Life Again," a song from "Dandelion," with a string quartet.

A rapid rise

Langley's sweep caps a remarkable rise. She won her first CMA trophies in 2024 for her duet "You Look Like You Love Me" with Riley Green, then won three awards at last year's ceremony.

In May, she won all seven Academy of Country Music Awards she was nominated for, setting a record for that show as well. She has also earned seven Grammy nominations for next year's awards.

The CMA Awards aired live on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu.