LONDON — Prince Harry has offered a glimpse into his family's first Christmas since moving back to Britain. He said his wife, Meghan, and mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, will likely take charge of the holiday meal at the couple's new home in the U.K.

Appearing on ITV's "This Morning" with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, the Duke of Sussex said both women are excellent cooks and that he would leave the cooking to them.

Harry said he had not decided on the menu, joking that it might be turkey or gumbo, one of Ragland's signature Christmas dishes. He has previously called her gumbo one of his favorite meals.

A simpler celebration

Harry contrasted this year's plans with the lavish Christmas feasts of his childhood at Sandringham, the royal family's country estate in Norfolk. He recalled a huge spread that included turkey prepared in many different ways.

The Sussex family's celebration is expected to be much smaller and simpler. Ragland is expected to travel from the U.S. to join them for the holidays.

Harry said his children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, are excited about the prospect of a white Christmas.

"I think they're looking forward to snow," he said.

First family outing

On Wednesday, Harry, Meghan and their children visited Winter Wonderland, a holiday attraction in London's Hyde Park. It was their first public appearance as a family since moving back to Britain.

Return to Britain

Harry and Meghan moved back to the U.K. from California in late August with their children, six years after stepping back from their roles as working royals in 2020.

In September, King Charles III confirmed in a letter that the couple would remain non-working members of the royal family. The letter, sent by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, to senior officials in the government and military, said the couple "are no longer working Members of The Royal Family."

The letter also confirmed that the agreement reached when they stepped back, which bars them from carrying out royal duties part time while pursuing commercial ventures, remains in place.

Recent appearances

Earlier this month, Harry spoke at the European Parliament in Brussels, calling for stronger online protections for children.

That trip was the couple's first public appearance after Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, was arrested in Los Angeles. He has been charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material and has not been convicted. Meghan has been estranged from her father since 2018.

Questions about the future

Harry and Meghan's move back to Britain has drawn intense attention from the British media, which the couple has long criticized.

Some royal commentators have questioned whether the move will work out over the long term, especially as the couple continues to pursue business ventures, including Meghan's lifestyle brand and media projects.

For now, the family appears focused on settling into life in Britain, with Christmas shaping up to be a quiet, home-cooked celebration.