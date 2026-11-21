LAS VEGAS — Blackpink star Lisa has joined forces with Formula 1 to launch "Pretty Fast," a limited-edition fashion collection. She is the first artist to take on creative leadership of an F1 apparel line.

The collection went on sale worldwide on Thursday, Nov. 19, ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 21, which Lisa is expected to attend.

Formula 1 called it the first collaboration in which an artist has taken a creative role on one of its apparel collections. Lisa served as creative director.

What's in the collection

The collection combines racing-inspired graphics, vintage motorsport references, custom artwork and contemporary silhouettes.

Pieces include a racing jacket, a cropped hoodie, a baby tee and an oversized tote bag, along with limited-edition accessories and Las Vegas-exclusive releases.

Lisa said she wanted to combine her love of fashion with the sport. She described the pieces as "fun, expressive and pieces that I actually wear," according to License Global.

Lisa has long been a Formula 1 fan. She has appeared at races including the Miami Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in recent years.

F1's push into pop culture

The collection was developed with Ceremony of Roses, a creative firm that works on commercial projects for artists. It is the first collaboration under Formula 1's licensing partnership with the company, and more artist collaborations are expected.

Emily Prazer, Formula 1's chief commercial officer, said Lisa was the first artist to take on creative leadership for an F1 apparel collection.

The partnership reflects Formula 1's efforts to reach younger and more diverse audiences, particularly in the United States, through music, fashion and entertainment.

Where to buy

Pretty Fast is available through Lisa's official website and the F1 Store. It is also sold in person at the F1 Hub at the Las Vegas Grand Prix and at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Prices were not disclosed.

A busy year for Lisa

The launch comes during one of the busiest periods of Lisa's solo career.

This month, she opened "Viva La Lisa," a concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She became the first K-pop artist to headline a residency in Las Vegas. The residency's original schedule included shows on Nov. 27 and 28.

Lisa has also built a wide portfolio of brand partnerships in 2026. In January, Nike announced a long-term global partnership with the star, her first major ambassador role with a global sportswear brand. She also guest-designed a collection for Kith Women earlier in the year.

In June, she performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup.

Global influence

Born in Thailand, Lalisa Manobal rose to fame as a member of Blackpink, one of the most successful K-pop groups in the world. She has since built a solo career, including her album "Alter Ego," while maintaining a strong presence in fashion.

She is one of the most followed K-pop stars on social media, and her brand collaborations regularly draw global attention. Formula 1's decision to give her creative control of a collection highlights how influential K-pop stars have become in fashion and sports marketing.

What's next

Fans will be watching to see whether Lisa appears at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday wearing pieces from the collection.

Formula 1 has said more artist collaborations are planned under its partnership with Ceremony of Roses, suggesting Pretty Fast could be the first of several music-driven collections from the sport.