Grand Theft Auto VI generated an estimated $3.79 billion in retail sales on its first day, publisher Take-Two Interactive said Friday. The company called it the biggest entertainment launch in history.

Take-Two also said the game sold 32.5 million copies before its Nov. 19 release, the highest pre-release figure for any video game across all platforms.

The figures are company estimates covering sales through the end of launch day. Take-Two said the total set "a new record for entertainment across any medium," according to Variety.

Retail sales, not company revenue

The $3.79 billion figure reflects what players spent in stores and online, not what Take-Two will record as revenue. Retailers and platform holders such as Sony and Microsoft take a share of each sale. Take-Two reports its own results as net bookings in its quarterly earnings.

Forbes noted that it was unclear whether the day-one figure includes preorder revenue.

Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower separately estimated that the game generated $2.36 billion in revenue before its release date, CNN reported. The game had been available for preorder since June.

Blowing past GTA V

The launch far outpaced the game's predecessor. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, generated more than $800 million in sales on its first day and passed $1 billion in three days, according to Take-Two's estimates at the time.

GTA V went on to become one of the best-selling video games ever, with more than 220 million copies sold.

GTA VI's first-day total also surpasses the lifetime worldwide box office of "Avengers: Endgame," the highest-grossing film of all time at about $2.9 billion, Variety noted.

Massive demand after a long wait

The game arrived more than 13 years after GTA V, following several delays. Rockstar Games originally targeted fall 2025, then moved the release to May 26, 2026, before settling on Nov. 19.

Take-Two Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said earlier this month that preorders had significantly exceeded expectations. Even so, he said the company was not ready to "declare victory" until after launch, according to Benzinga.

Critics have also embraced the game. It holds a score of 99 on review aggregator Metacritic, tying the site's all-time record.

What it means for Take-Two

GTA VI is central to Take-Two's financial plans. The company had projected net bookings of $8 billion to $8.2 billion for its fiscal year ending in March 2027, up from $6.72 billion the previous year. Zelnick has called this fiscal year a potential major inflection point for the company.

Because the game launched in November, only about four and a half months of sales will fall within the current fiscal year.

Analysts expect the game to generate revenue for years through its online mode. GTA Online, the multiplayer component of GTA V, became a long-running source of recurring income through in-game purchases.

Take-Two shares rose 0.65% to $210 on Friday, a modest gain on a day when the broader market tumbled. The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 5%.

What comes next

Take-Two is expected to provide more detailed figures, including net bookings, in its next quarterly earnings report. Investors will be watching for updates on lifetime sales, the performance of the game's online mode and any increase to the company's financial forecasts.

There is no PC version of the game yet, and Rockstar has not announced a release date for one. A PC release could provide another wave of sales in the future.