PARIS — French luxury house Dior has named Hyunjin of K-pop group Stray Kids as its new ambassador for both its fashion collections and its beauty division.

Dior announced the appointment on Thursday, Nov. 20. Hyunjin will represent the fashion collections designed by Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, as well as Dior's makeup and fragrance lines.

"Dior took note of Hyunjin's unique vibe and unrivaled charisma," the fashion house said, according to Soompi, citing a Naver report.

The house said the K-pop star's image is expected to align with its new direction under Anderson. It also cited Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup, and Francis Kurkdjian, creative director of Parfums Christian Dior.

Hyunjin plans to take part in various activities with Dior, according to the announcement.

A growing relationship

The appointment formalizes a relationship that had been building. Hyunjin had attended Dior events and appeared in fashion coverage throughout the year before the official announcement, fans noted online.

The deal comes as Stray Kids is on an ongoing world tour. Hyunjin has drawn attention for his performances and stage presence during the tour.

A fashion favorite

Hyunjin, 26, whose full name is Hwang Hyun-jin, has become one of the most visible K-pop figures in global fashion.

He was previously named a global brand ambassador for Versace in 2023, becoming the Italian house's first K-pop ambassador. In 2024, Cartier named him a brand ambassador. He has also worked with Givenchy Beauty and became a global ambassador for Guess Jeans in 2026.

Known for his dancing, rapping and singing, he is also recognized for his interest in drawing and painting, which has helped shape his image as an artist.

K-pop's luxury boom

The appointment adds to Dior's lineup of K-pop stars and reflects luxury brands' growing reliance on Korean music stars to reach younger consumers, particularly in Asia.

K-pop idols have become some of the most sought-after faces in luxury fashion. Their massive social media followings can drive huge engagement for brands. Several other Stray Kids members also hold partnerships with major fashion houses.

For Dior, the move comes as the brand enters a new creative era under Anderson, the Northern Irish designer who took over the house's collections. Bringing in a high-profile K-pop star is seen as part of efforts to connect Anderson's vision with a global audience.

About Stray Kids

Stray Kids is an eight-member group under JYP Entertainment. The members are Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

The group is one of the most successful K-pop acts worldwide and has earned multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States.

Fan reaction

Fans celebrated the announcement on social media, with many saying they had expected the partnership after Hyunjin's frequent appearances with the brand. Fans in Korean online communities also noted how many Stray Kids members now have major luxury partnerships.

Dior is expected to release campaign images and content featuring Hyunjin in the coming months.