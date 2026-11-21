SEOUL, South Korea — BTS has become the first non-Japanese act to surpass 10 billion cumulative streams in Japan, adding another landmark to the K-pop group's record-breaking run in the world's second-largest music market.

Billboard Japan announced on Friday, Nov. 20, that BTS's songs had collectively passed the 10 billion mark on Japanese streaming platforms, the group's agency, BigHit Music, said.

BTS is only the fifth act in history to reach the milestone. The others are all Japanese: Mrs. GREEN APPLE, Official HIGE DANdism, back number and YOASOBI.

Deep catalog

The milestone reflects the depth of BTS's popularity in Japan. According to Billboard Japan, 27 BTS songs have each surpassed 100 million cumulative streams in the country.

The group's 2020 English-language hit "Dynamite" leads the way. It became the first song by an overseas artist to pass 1 billion streams on Billboard Japan in August.

"Butter" has topped 600 million streams, and "Permission to Dance" has surpassed 500 million.

Billboard Japan's streaming tally combines play counts on major Japanese platforms such as Amazon Music, Spotify and LINE MUSIC, along with YouTube Music data.

A string of records in Japan

The new record caps a remarkable year for BTS in Japan.

In June, "Dynamite" became the first song by a foreign artist to pass 900 million streams on Japan's Oricon chart. It was only the eighth song in Oricon history to reach that level.

BTS's fifth studio album, "Arirang," released in March, topped Billboard Japan's combined album chart for the first half of the year, as well as its rankings for CD sales and streaming. It also became the first album by an overseas artist to reach 1 million cumulative points on Oricon.

BTS has long been one of the most commercially successful foreign acts in Japan. The group has topped Oricon's charts repeatedly and is the only foreign act to rank among Oricon's top 10 best-selling artists across three Japanese eras: Showa, Heisei and Reiwa.

Global streaming power

The Japan milestone follows another streaming record set last month. In October, BTS became the first group to surpass 10 billion streams on Spotify in a single year.

"Arirang" drove much of that success, generating more than 5 billion streams on the platform since its release and becoming Spotify's most-streamed new album of 2026. Previously, only solo artists such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny had reached 10 billion Spotify streams in a year.

Why it matters

Japan is one of the world's biggest music markets, and domestic artists have traditionally dominated its charts. Foreign acts have historically struggled to match the success of local stars there.

BTS reaching 10 billion streams, a mark previously achieved only by Japan's most popular homegrown artists, shows the depth of K-pop's influence in the country.

The milestone also comes as streaming has become an increasingly important part of Japan's music industry, which has long relied heavily on physical CD sales.

What's next

BTS has continued to expand its global reach in 2026 with the release of "Arirang," its first studio album in several years. With 27 songs already past 100 million streams in Japan and its catalog continuing to grow, the group is expected to keep adding to its record totals.

Fans in Japan and around the world celebrated the achievement on social media, highlighting the group's long-running popularity in the country.