MELBOURNE, Australia — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is returning to the MasterChef Australia franchise. The new role follows her surprise guest-judging appearance on the main show earlier this year, which drew attention around the world.

Meghan will appear as a special guest on Junior MasterChef Australia, PEOPLE magazine confirmed. She will work with longtime host Poh Ling Yeow, and her stay in Australia will last only a few weeks.

Meghan said agreeing to the job was simple. Returning to work with the young cooks "was an easy yes," she said. "I can't wait to see what they cook up!"

Yeow welcomed the news. "I'm thrilled to bits that Junior MasterChef is returning to our screens," the host said. "I can't wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers."

A press release from producers said Meghan and Yeow would "help guide the next generation of young culinary talent."

New reports say filming is expected in Melbourne next year, when the duchess is expected to return to Australia for "a few weeks" of production. Exact filming dates have not been announced. It is also not yet known whether Prince Harry and their children will come with her.

Some outlets have described the upcoming appearance as part of the main MasterChef Australia series rather than the junior edition. Neither Network 10 nor the show's producers have published an air date.

A surprise appearance that went viral

The new role builds on Meghan's first appearance on the show. On April 15, while Prince Harry visited the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Meghan stopped by the MasterChef kitchen in Melbourne to film a celebrity guest-judge spot. The trip was her first visit to Australia since 2018.

The show kept her appearance secret until it was announced. MasterChef Australia said on Instagram: "Passionate foodie Meghan Markle is joining MasterChef Australia as a guest judge."

The episode aired on July 26 on Network 10, as part of the show's 18th season. Meghan was revealed as the "mystery guest judge," filling in for Andy Allen while he was on paternity leave.

Yeow could barely contain her excitement during the reveal. "We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but no one like this," she told the contestants.

Contestants were challenged to turn a basic ingredient into a dish "fit for a duchess." The episode also included a surprise video call from Prince Harry, who greeted the kitchen with a cheerful "G'day."

Yeow later described how stunned the contestants were. "They were in total shock, everyone's jaws were on the ground," she said.

Joining a list of famous guest judges

Meghan joined a long list of well-known guest judges. Past guest judges include British celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver. Other guests this season included Maggie Beer, Curtis Stone and Rick Stein.

A long interest in food

This isn't Meghan's first time on a cooking show. In 2016, she was a guest judge on one episode of Food Network's "Chopped Junior." She also showed her cooking and baking skills in her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan."

Royal watchers will follow her return to Melbourne closely. Her April visit was one of the most talked-about stops of the Sussexes' trip, and her MasterChef episode became one of the season's biggest TV moments. Producers have not said how many episodes she will appear in or when the junior series will air.