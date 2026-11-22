LONDON — Catherine, the Princess of Wales, will share her experience with cancer in a new documentary called "Heal." It is one of the most personal projects a senior British royal has taken on.

The film follows the princess from treatment to recovery. It also shows her completing the National Three Peaks Challenge within 24 hours, which involves climbing the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales. She took on the challenge to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

When and where to watch

"Heal" premieres on BBC One in Britain on Nov. 29. It will be released in the United States on Nov. 30, in Australia on Dec. 1 and in Canada on Dec. 7. The networks or streaming services for those countries have not been announced.

There is no confirmed release date yet for the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East.

All money from distributing the film will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

What to expect

Promotional clips show a candid side of the princess. "Cancer does change you … it changes your body, it changes you physically," she says in one clip. She adds that "there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."

In a voice-over, she describes recovery as an ongoing process. "You know, healing is a journey. How to reconnect with the things you once knew," she says. "It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone."

She also speaks about growth through hardship. "Things can renew and grow. Often, it is through pain that we realise there's a greater beauty," she says.

Kensington Palace said the film is meant to reach people going through similar experiences. "The Princess hopes the project will help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer," the palace said in a statement on its official Instagram account.

A public health journey

The documentary comes nearly three years after a difficult period for the princess. Catherine had abdominal surgery at The London Clinic in January 2024. In March 2024, she announced she was being treated for cancer.

Her video announcement was a rare personal statement from a senior royal. "This, of course, came as a huge shock," she said at the time. "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately."

She ended that message with words of support for other patients. "I am well. I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal," she said. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

She was treated at The Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, the hospital linked to the charity that will receive the film's proceeds. In January 2025, she said she was in remission.

From recovery to the Three Peaks

The physical challenge at the center of the film took place this summer. The princess took on the Three Peaks Challenge in June 2026. The challenge usually involves climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) in one day, with long drives between the peaks. It is a demanding test even for experienced hikers.

The documentary's director and running time have not been announced.

The film is likely to draw a large audience in Britain and abroad. Interest in the princess's health has been high since her diagnosis, and "Heal" is her most detailed public account of the experience so far.