LOS ANGELES — Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced, ending years of speculation over who would follow Daniel Craig as 007.

The studio confirmed the casting on Monday, Nov. 16. Pattinson, 40, is the seventh actor to play the British spy, after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

Pattinson called the role a career high. "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said in a statement. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement."

A high-profile creative team

Amazon has put well-known filmmakers on the project. Denis Villeneuve, who directed "Dune," will direct. He and Pattinson have worked together before, on "Dune: Part Three," which opens in theaters Dec. 18.

The writing and producing roles are also filled. Steven Knight is writing the script. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producers, and Tanya Lapointe is executive producer. It will be the 26th official Bond film.

Villeneuve welcomed his star. "I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond," he said. He added that "we were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007."

Amazon called the moment historic. "Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007," said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Even the royal family joined in. Britain's royal family posted a welcome on social media: "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond."

Bezos: 'heavily involved'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has described his role in the choice. Speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference, he said he was "heavily involved."

"We ran a really tight process and we made the final decision on Friday," Bezos said. "We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists and it was — it was really interesting, you know. Full costume, real sets, other actors with them."

He said Pattinson stood out. "But there was something special about Rob and his performances. And it was kind of immediately undebated," Bezos said. He also said the group had at first been "slightly biased" against Pattinson "because he's already so famous."

According to reports, the other finalists were Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner. Bezos did not name them himself.

Some fans questioned his role, asking why a technology executive had such a prominent say in a creative decision. Villeneuve has said he makes casting decisions himself but that they need approval from many people.

Amazon's first Bond

The casting is Amazon's first major Bond decision. Longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson handed creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM Studios in 2025.

The franchise has been without a new film for years. The announcement came 20 years after "Casino Royale," Craig's first Bond film. His last, "No Time to Die" (2021), earned more than $750 million worldwide.

From vampire to superhero to spy

Pattinson brings a well-known résumé. He played the title role in "The Batman" (2022) and will return for its 2028 sequel. He also played Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005) and Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" films.

What's next

Many details are still unknown. Amazon hasn't announced a production start date, release date or official title for Bond 26. CBC reported the film is expected to be released in 2028.

For now, fans know who will wear the tuxedo. The story, the villain and the Bond girl are still to be announced.