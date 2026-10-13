LONDON — Amal Clooney came to her husband's defense in playful fashion, jokingly calling Brad Pitt's claim that George Clooney can't dance "defamatory" during a star-studded charity gala in London.

The exchange took place Friday at the 2026 Albies, the annual awards event hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which was held this year at the Natural History Museum in London. George Clooney, 65, and Amal Clooney, 48, attended together, while Pitt, 62, was also among the guests with his longtime partner, Ines de Ramon.

The tribute that started it

The good-natured feud stems from a tribute Pitt wrote for Clooney when the actor received a lifetime achievement Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Pitt was unable to attend, so actor Laura Dern, Clooney's co-star in the film "Jay Kelly," read his message aloud as she introduced Clooney.

In keeping with the pair's long-running habit of ribbing each other, Pitt's message mixed lavish praise with a pointed jab.

"He can do, perform, accomplish, compete at most anything and does it better than any of us, but please, keep him off the dance floor," Dern read.

The message continued in the same teasing spirit, describing Clooney as a "pigeon-toed kid from Kentucky" and joking that when organizers "can't get Brad Pitt you know Clooney will show up because he never met an award he wouldn't run to."

Amal Clooney responds

When Entertainment Tonight asked the couple about Pitt's tribute at the Albies, Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer, wasted no time rejecting the claim.

"Not true! This is defamatory, and it's wrong," she said with a laugh.

George Clooney quickly joined in, turning the joke back on his longtime friend.

"He's such a jealous man, he's just got to let it go," Clooney said. "That guy, I've out-danced him on the dance floor."

Asked what Pitt is bad at, Clooney did not hesitate.

"Telling stories about me, clearly!" he said.

Decades of friendship

Clooney and Pitt have been close friends for more than three decades. Their connection reportedly dates back to the early 1990s, when both were said to have tried out for the same role in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise," the movie that ultimately helped launch Pitt's career.

The two have since become one of Hollywood's most famous on-screen pairings. They co-starred in director Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's Eleven" and its sequels, a hit heist franchise built around their easy chemistry. Most recently, they reunited in the 2024 action-comedy "Wolfs," in which they played rival fixers forced to work together.

Their friendship off-screen is equally well known, thanks in part to a long-running prank war that has become a staple of their press appearances.

A history of pranks

Ahead of the release of "Wolfs," Clooney described Pitt as a "brutal" prankster in an interview with Extra.

"Well, because my pranks, they could take forever," Clooney said, explaining the difference between their styles.

"But his pranks cut to the bone. Like, they hurt. Like, I can't go home to my hometown because he's done something to me. They're dirty, dirty tricks," he added.

Clooney has also made a habit of teasing Pitt about his famous looks, jokingly calling him "pretty boy Pitt" and suggesting that visual effects were needed to keep him looking good on screen.

The latest exchange over Clooney's dancing fits neatly into that tradition of affectionate trash talk, with each star seizing any opportunity to poke fun at the other.

The Albies

The Albies are hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, the organization George and Amal Clooney founded to support human rights and accountability efforts around the world. The annual event honors people and organizations working to advance justice and defend human rights, often in difficult and dangerous circumstances.

The gala regularly draws high-profile guests from Hollywood, politics and the human rights community, and this year's London edition continued that tradition.

Amal Clooney, an internationally known human rights lawyer, has worked on cases before international courts and tribunals and has represented clients in high-profile human rights and free speech cases. George Clooney has long been involved in humanitarian causes, including advocacy related to conflicts in Africa.

Pitt and de Ramon

Pitt's appearance at the Albies with de Ramon marked another public outing for the couple, who have been together for several years. De Ramon, a jewelry executive, has frequently accompanied Pitt to events and premieres.

Lighthearted moment

While the Albies focus on serious issues of justice and human rights, the couple's exchange about Pitt's tribute offered a lighthearted moment at the event, highlighting the enduring friendship between two of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Whether Pitt will respond to Amal Clooney's accusation of defamation remains to be seen. Given the history between the two actors, few would bet against another round of teasing.