Kody Brown and Robyn Brown will not appear in the 21st season of "Sister Wives," which returned Sunday on TLC, and neither has said the marriage that outlasted his other three has ended.

A trailer for the season said the two "will not be returning to the show" after 16 years of filming. Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown continued to film. Kody and Robyn stepped away without a public explanation. TLC has not said they separated. As of Season 20, filmed in late 2024 and early 2025, they were still married. They have not posted an update since.

A Reddit user claimed to have seen them together in Alaska in September 2026. The sighting has not been verified. They have kept a low profile for months.

They met in 2009 at church. "The first time I saw you in our church, we made that gaze..." Kody said on the show. Robyn corrected him: "No, no, no. I made that gaze." He answered, "No, no, no. I looked longer. By the time you looked away, I actually said, 'That was probably inappropriate. She's probably married.'"

The first conversation, Meri has said, came with her in the car. "Kody and I were together when we met her for the first time," she said on a 2025 episode. "We were driving down the road and our neighbors, our friends, were outside talking. So we stopped to say hi to our friends. He was talking to her cousin's husband, and she and I kind of started talking. And we just kind of felt this connection, I don't know. It felt like we could be friends." Kody said Meri suggested he "look into" Robyn, and later urged him to ask her to dance.

Courtship began in 2010. They spiritually married that year, while Kody was legally married to Meri and spiritually married to Christine and Janelle. He divorced Meri and legally married Robyn in 2014 so he could adopt her children. He has said Robyn is now his only wife.

Christine announced their breakup in November 2021 and later married David Woolley. Janelle and Kody announced a separation in December 2022; they had split nearly a year earlier. Meri and Kody confirmed their split in January 2023 after years of estrangement. In August, Janelle went public with a relationship with a man named Pete. Meri was last linked to a man named Ron, whom she met at a speed-dating event. On a February 2026 episode she said they "don't date" but "hang out and enjoy each other's company."

Kody and Robyn share five children. After the 2014 legal marriage he adopted Dayton, born January 2000; Aurora, born June 2002; and Breanna, born April 2004. They have two biological children, Solomon, born October 2011, and Ariella, born January 2016. He fathered 13 other children with Meri, Janelle and Christine. He and Meri have a son, Leon, born in 1995. With Janelle: Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Gabe and Savannah. Their son Garrison died in March 2024. With Christine: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. He is estranged from most, if not all, of the children from the earlier marriages.

The absence is the news, and it is not a confirmation. Three former wives are still on the series. The remaining wife is not, and she has not said why. A 16-year run made the family a public record of plural marriage coming apart. The one marriage still described as intact is the one that left the camera. Until Kody or Robyn says otherwise, the last on-record status is the one from Season 20: still married, and no longer filming.