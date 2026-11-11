Gordon Ramsay Turns 60 Alongside Daughter Tilly, Then Stuns Fans With Shirtless 'Day 2 of Being 60' Photo

LONDON — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay turned 60 on Sunday and marked the day with his daughter Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay, who shares his Nov. 8 birthday and turned 25. A day later, he posted a shirtless photo that got a big reaction from fans.

The British chef, restaurateur and television host first paid tribute to his youngest daughter on Instagram, posting several photos of the two of them.

"Happy birthday to this incredible young lady, sharing such a special day with you is a Dad's dream," Ramsay wrote. "There's not enough words to explain how proud you make me feel, have a fantastic 25th birthday."

He then joked about his own birthday, adding: "I can't believe I'm bloody 60 wtf."

Tilly posted her own tribute to her father.

"Happy 60th birthday to the most amazing Dad," she wrote. "Thank you for being the most incredible dad, for always supporting me, believing in me and inspiring me every single day! I'm so lucky to have you and incredibly grateful to share my birthday with you every year!"

On Monday, Ramsay thanked fans with a black-and-white photo of himself posing shirtless in a bathroom, wearing only workout shorts.

"Thank you everyone for the incredible birthday messages!" he wrote. "Day 2 of being 60……LFG !!!!"

Fans, friends and fellow chefs praised his physique in the comments. Chef Carla Hall, who appears with Ramsay in the upcoming second season of Fox's "Next Level Baker," replied with a row of fire emojis. Leslie Gilliams, a former "MasterChef" contestant, joked: "Happy birthday, Gordon, now put on your shirt."

Ramsay is known for keeping fit. He has trained for and competed in Ironman triathlons and makes cycling and swimming a regular part of his routine, despite running a global restaurant business and working on several TV shows at once.

Born in Scotland on Nov. 8, 1966, and raised largely in England, Ramsay trained in top kitchens in London and Paris before opening his own restaurant. He became one of the world's best-known chefs. His restaurant group has earned multiple Michelin stars, and he has opened restaurants on several continents.

He also has a long television career. Shows including "Hell's Kitchen," "Kitchen Nightmares" and "MasterChef" made his fiery temper and blunt critiques well known on both sides of the Atlantic. In recent years he has added "Next Level Baker" and other formats to that list.

Ramsay has been married to Tana Ramsay since December 1996. The couple have six children: daughters Megan, Holly and Matilda, and sons Jack, Oscar and Jesse. Holly and Jack are fraternal twins. Oscar was born in 2019, and Jesse, the youngest, joined the family in 2023.

Tilly, born in London in 2001, is the fourth child and has followed her father into food and entertainment. As a child she appeared on several of his shows. From 2015 to 2019 she hosted the CBBC cooking series "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," which also featured her siblings and father, and she has published a cookbook. She also became widely known in Britain as a contestant on the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2021.

The shared birthday has long been a family tradition that Ramsay celebrates in public. In past years he has posted tributes to Tilly on their joint birthday, and he has said that sharing the date with her makes the day even more special.

This year's milestone had a lighter tone, with Ramsay openly surprised at reaching 60 and showing off the results of his training. The photo reached millions of followers and quickly spread across entertainment sites and social media.

Ramsay has given no sign of slowing down. He still appears regularly on American and British television, and he continues to expand his restaurant business.