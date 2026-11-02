A2O LITE Shatters 10 Records With Debut Hit NEON, From Fastest Melon No. 1 to Billboard Global Top 10

SEOUL, South Korea — Less than three weeks after its debut, K-pop rookie girl group A2O LITE has already rewritten the record books.

The nine-member group, created by K-pop pioneer and SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man, released its debut digital single "NEON" on Oct. 13. Since then, the song has topped domestic and international charts, swept music shows and set a series of milestones rarely achieved by a new act.

Here are 10 records and milestones A2O LITE has set or reached with "NEON."

1. Fastest debut song to reach No. 1 on Melon

"NEON" reached No. 1 on the Melon Top 100, South Korea's largest music streaming chart, just 29 hours after its release, at 11 p.m. on Oct. 14.

That made it the fastest debut song by a new group to top the chart since Melon revamped its Top 100 in August 2021.

The previous record belonged to mixed-gender group ALLDAY PROJECT, whose debut single "FAMOUS" took three days to reach No. 1 last year. A2O LITE did it in less than half that time.

2. A Perfect All-Kill in two weeks

On Oct. 26, chart aggregator iChart announced that "NEON" had achieved a Perfect All-Kill, simultaneously topping all major Korean real-time and daily music charts, only two weeks after the group's debut.

It became the fourth song in 2026 to reach the milestone, a feat rarely achieved by a rookie group.

3. An 18-day run at the top of Melon

After briefly slipping from the top spot shortly after its first No. 1, "NEON" climbed back and has held on. As of Nov. 1, the song had spent 18 consecutive days at No. 1 on the Melon Top 100.

4. Billboard Global top 10 in two weeks

"NEON" broke into the top 10 of both of Billboard's major global charts about two weeks after release.

On the chart dated Oct. 31, the song ranked No. 3 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 8 on the Billboard Global 200.

Its rise on the Global Excl. U.S. chart was especially dramatic: the song jumped 104 places, from No. 107 the previous week.

According to music data firm Luminate, "NEON" recorded 25.9 million streams worldwide and 12,000 downloads during the Oct. 16-22 tracking week.

5. Record first-week YouTube Music streams

"NEON" set a new benchmark on YouTube Music in Korea, recording 17.3 million first-week streams. That surpassed the previous record for a girl group, set by BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom" with 14.7 million.

On YouTube Music's daily popular music video chart, "NEON" debuted at No. 3 on its release day and climbed to No. 1 the next day.

6. Eight music show wins, including back-to-back Inkigayo

A2O LITE has collected eight music show trophies with "NEON."

The group won on SBS's "Inkigayo" for a second consecutive week on Nov. 1, earning 6,576 points to beat NMIXX and IVE. A day earlier, it won on MBC's "Show! Music Core" for the first time, without appearing on that week's broadcast.

The group has also won twice on "Show Champion," as well as on "The Show," "M Countdown" and "Show K-Pop," where it claimed its first trophy just one week after its debut.

After its Inkigayo win, the members performed an encore stage showcasing their live vocals and a cappella harmonies, while members of labelmate boy group A2O SOUL stayed on stage to celebrate.

7. A Circle Chart triple crown

On Korea's official Circle Chart, "NEON" ranked No. 1 on the overall digital, streaming and global K-pop charts for the week of Oct. 18-24, earning a triple crown.

8. Sweeping China's QQ Music charts

The song's success extends across Asia. In China, "NEON" topped QQ Music's new song, popular song and music video charts.

The group includes three Chinese members, Xili, Merci and Aijing, helping drive interest in the country.

9. Viral success in Japan

In Japan, "NEON" entered the Billboard Japan Hot 100 and climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Japan Top User Generated Songs chart, which measures songs used in fan-made videos online.

It also reached No. 1 on Oricon's weekly streaming surge ranking, reflecting a fast-growing audience.

10. Nearly 30 million music video views

The official "NEON" music video had surpassed 29 million views on YouTube by late October and continues to climb.

A performance video of the song on the K-pop YouTube channel M2 also drew 2 million views within a day of its release.

A viral sensation

Much of the song's success has been fueled by social media. A misheard lyric in the chorus became a meme in Korea, and fans have flooded platforms with parodies and edits, including clips of characters from the classic Korean film "Oldboy" dancing to the song.

Some industry observers say "NEON" stands out because it embraces elements of earlier K-pop, such as a vocal bridge highlighting the main vocalist, rather than following recent trends. Its bass-heavy sound is described by the label as "Zalpha pop," aimed at Generation Z and Generation Alpha listeners.

At the group's debut showcase on Oct. 12, Lee said, "Before trying to figure out what makes it different, I hope you first get to feel that it's good."

Lee Soo-man's return

A2O LITE is one of two groups launched by A2O Entertainment, the label Lee founded in 2024 after leaving SM Entertainment, the agency behind acts including Girls' Generation, EXO and aespa. The group debuted alongside 15-member boy group A2O SOUL.

The nine members of A2O LITE, Young, Himeki, Vora, Xili, Rada, Merci, Ayune, OA and Aijing, come from South Korea, China, Japan, Thailand and the United States. They range in age from 13 to 17.

The group's young lineup has drawn scrutiny. Some fans and critics raised concerns about the members' ages and stage outfits, and the group later changed to more covered costumes for some performances. Lee has acknowledged public concern, saying the company had developed systems and programs to support the young members.

A2O LITE plans to continue global promotions for "NEON." The group has also been named to the lineup for the D Awards 2027 in Paris.

With its string of records, A2O LITE has quickly become one of the most talked-about new acts in K-pop this year.