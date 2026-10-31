Android 17 Stuck on Just 1% of Phones Four Months After Launch as Android 16 Surges Past 25% of Devices

Google's newest mobile operating system, Android 17, is running on just 1% of active Android devices four months after its release, according to new company data that also shows its predecessor has become the most widely used version of the world's largest smartphone platform.

The figures, updated as of Oct. 19, show Android 16 now accounts for more than a quarter of active devices. The data offer a rare look at how quickly Google's annual software updates reach the billions of phones running Android, an ecosystem long criticized for fragmentation.

A slow start, with an asterisk

Google began rolling out the stable version of Android 17 on June 16, starting with Pixel phones as far back as the Pixel 6.

Despite that head start, the new version has barely registered. Android 17's 1% share trails even Android 8.1 Oreo, a 2017 release that still runs on 1.5% of active devices.

The timing, however, matters. Major manufacturers such as Samsung only began widely rolling out Android 17 in the past few weeks, so their devices are very unlikely to be reflected in the 1% figure.

Android 16 offers a useful comparison. When Google last published distribution figures in December 2025, Android 16 stood at 7.5%. But that snapshot came several months after Android 16's release, giving it more time to spread than Android 17 has had before this update.

Android 16 takes the top spot

The bigger story in the data may be Android 16's rapid climb. The version, released in June 2025, now runs on 25.4% of active devices, making it the single most popular Android release.

The growth stands out because older versions typically remain more widely used at this stage of a release cycle. Android 16 has managed to consolidate a large share of the market.

Behind it, Android 14 holds 15.3% and Android 15 has 14.7%, followed by Android 13 at 11.8%.

Taken together, 56.4% of active devices run Android 14 or newer. That still leaves more than four in 10 devices on Android 13 or older.

Some older versions are proving stubborn. Android 11, for reasons Google has not explained, still holds more than 10% of devices, while Android 12 has dropped to 9.6%.

The latest update also removes Android 5 Lollipop from Google's chart, with Android 5.1 accounting for just 0.2% of active devices.

How the numbers are measured

The data do not come from a survey of every Android phone. Google no longer publishes regular public distribution charts, and the figures are instead drawn from Android Studio, its app development software.

Android Studio shows only cumulative values rather than a percentage for each version, so individual shares must be calculated from those totals. The data cover active devices that connected to the Google Play Store over a seven-day period.

The statistics also exclude devices without Google services, such as many phones sold in China.

Samsung's rollout picks up speed

Android 17's share is expected to rise quickly in the coming months as Samsung, the largest Android phone maker, pushes its update to more devices.

Samsung's version of Android 17, called One UI 9, first debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 foldables in July. The company began rolling it out to the Galaxy S26 series on Sept. 16, starting in South Korea before expanding to other regions.

Samsung said the update would "gradually roll out to other Galaxy devices."

By early October, One UI 9 had begun reaching the Galaxy S24 series along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Samsung only started updating the Galaxy S23 series and rolling out Android 17 to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in October.

Midrange phones are also beginning to receive the update. Samsung started rolling out One UI 9 to the Galaxy A36 in global markets, beginning in Europe on Oct. 19, the same day as Google's data snapshot.

Samsung's Japanese division has published a list of devices due to receive the update in that country during October and November. Budget models are expected to follow in December and January.

Other manufacturers are on similar timelines. Android 17 is supported not only on Pixel and Galaxy phones but also on some models from Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Nothing and Sony.

What Android 17 brings

Seang Chau, Google's vice president and general manager of Android Platform, wrote in June that Android 17 includes features "designed to enhance your productivity, entertainment, security and safety."

Pixel owners received the update alongside the June 2026 Pixel Drop, which added app bubbles for multitasking, screen reactions, a new gaming interface for foldables and expanded Quick Share support.

Not every promised feature arrived on day one. Gemini Intelligence, the agentic artificial intelligence layer heavily promoted at Google I/O 2026, was left out of the initial stable release.

An earlier release cycle

Google has shifted its schedule in recent years, moving away from its traditional fall release to ship major Android versions in early summer. Android 16 arrived on June 10, 2025, and Android 17 followed in mid-June this year.

The earlier timing gives Pixel owners quicker access, but it also widens the gap between Google's release and the arrival of updates on phones from other manufacturers, which must adapt the software to their own devices and interfaces.

That gap helps explain why Android 17's early share looks so small. Most active Android phones are made by companies other than Google, and their owners typically wait months for major updates, if they receive them at all.

Fragmentation persists

The data underscore a long-running challenge for Google. Not every Android phone is eligible for every major update, and roughly a third of active devices remain on Android 14 or 15 without having moved to Android 16.

Software support policies have improved. Google now promises seven years of updates for the Pixel 8 and later, and Samsung's newer flagship phones carry much longer software commitments than earlier generations.

Still, millions of older and lower-cost phones remain in use long after their makers stop delivering new versions.

Analysts expect Android 17's share to climb steadily as Samsung and other manufacturers complete their rollouts through the end of the year and into early 2027.

If Android 16's trajectory is any guide, Android 17 could reach a sizable share of active devices by this time next year. Some observers predict it will top 20%.

For now, Google's data show that the company's newest software reaches most users not when Google releases it, but when phone makers decide to deliver it.