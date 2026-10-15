NEW YORK — For years, the visible line running down the middle of foldable phone screens has been one of the biggest complaints about the devices. In 2026, phone makers have made dramatic progress in reducing that crease, and two models have emerged as the leaders: Oppo's Find N6 and Apple's new iPhone Duo.

Early reviews suggest the iPhone Duo may have the least noticeable crease of any major book-style foldable. But with Apple's phone not yet in customers' hands and some reviewers reporting mixed impressions, the Oppo Find N6 remains the most thoroughly tested option for buyers who want the flattest screen available today.

Why the crease matters

Foldable phones use flexible displays that bend in half. Repeated folding creates stress on the screen's layers, typically leaving a visible ridge or depression where the display folds.

The crease can be distracting when watching videos, reading or scrolling, especially under bright light, and many potential buyers cite it as a reason for avoiding foldables. Reducing it has become a major engineering race among manufacturers.

Oppo Find N6: the benchmark

Oppo's Find N6, launched in China in March, was widely praised for setting a new standard. The company marketed what it called a "Zero-Feel Crease," designed to make the inner display fold line far less noticeable.

Oppo used a new titanium alloy hinge, upgraded foldable glass and a manufacturing process involving 3D printing to smooth parts of the hinge and keep the screen flat. The phone has a large 8.12-inch inner display.

Trusted Reviews said the crease on the Find N6 was virtually invisible. Notebookcheck, which ranked the phone among the best foldables available, cited its "nearly invisible display crease" as one of its biggest selling points.

Still, reviewers noted the crease has not disappeared completely. Some testers said it remains shallow but detectable, and that the phone does not entirely rewrite the rules for foldables.

iPhone Duo: Apple's challenger

Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo, has generated intense interest over its crease since being unveiled in September. The phone features a 7.6-inch inner display built with layered panels of ultra-thin glass, along with a matte nano-texture coating designed to reduce glare.

Several early hands-on reviews were highly positive. TechRadar wrote that "the crease is gone on the iPhone Duo," noting that the matte coating helps disperse light around areas where a crease would normally be visible.

Android Central said it could not even feel the crease with the phone fully open and called Apple's implementation "better than any Android foldable," including the Find N6, which it said comes closest.

How-To Geek said the matte screen appears to reduce the visible crease and reflections more effectively than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Not all early impressions agreed. 9to5Google, reviewing hands-on videos, said the crease looked "just as visible as it does on the Galaxy Z Fold 8" and its larger Ultra sibling.

The differing reports may reflect variations in lighting, viewing angles and video quality. A crease that is hard to see head-on can become visible at an angle or under direct light.

The iPhone Duo goes on pre-order Friday and will be available Oct. 23, starting at $1,999. Full reviews based on extended use are expected around launch and will offer a clearer verdict.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung, the longtime leader in foldables, has also reduced the crease on its latest models. Its Galaxy Z Fold 7 had a crease that was barely noticeable when viewed head-on, according to PhoneArena.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra, launched in August, the crease remains slightly perceptible in certain lighting, according to TechRadar. Samsung's phones are generally considered strong all-around foldables, but reviewers say they trail the Find N6 and possibly the iPhone Duo on crease visibility.

Honor Magic V6

Honor's Magic V6, which topped Notebookcheck's ranking of the best foldables tested in the third quarter of 2026, focuses on extreme thinness, durability and a large battery. Reviewers describe its crease as low but still visible, placing it behind Oppo on this measure while praising its overall package.

Other contenders

Google's Pixel Fold line, Motorola's Razr Fold and Xiaomi's foldables have also improved their screens. However, in recent comparisons, reviewers have generally ranked them behind the Find N6 and iPhone Duo when it comes to the crease.

Which should buyers choose?

For buyers who want the phone with the least noticeable crease that has been extensively tested, the Oppo Find N6 is the strongest choice, according to the reviews. However, it is not sold in every market, including the United States.

The iPhone Duo appears poised to match or surpass it, based on early hands-on impressions, but buyers may want to wait for full reviews or try the phone in a store before committing to its premium price. Apple is planning a large in-store showcase with demonstration units.

For those who prioritize other features, such as battery life, durability or software support, the Honor Magic V6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 remain strong options, even if their creases are slightly more visible.

A fading problem

The progress in 2026 suggests the crease may soon become a minor issue rather than a defining drawback for foldables. Industry reports indicate suppliers working with Oppo also provide components to Apple, and manufacturers are increasingly sharing advances in hinge design and flexible glass.

While no foldable is yet completely crease-free, the gap between folding screens and traditional flat displays has never been smaller.