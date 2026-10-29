Apple's first foldable iPhone has failed another durability test. A new video from the YouTube channel AppleTrack shows the $1,999 iPhone Duo breaking down after exposure to sand and water and developing a deeper crease after repeated folding.

The video compares the iPhone Duo with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 in a series of stress tests covering frame strength, folding, display construction and outdoor exposure. It is the latest in a run of tests and owner reports that have raised questions about the device's durability less than a week after it went on sale.

Strong frame, weaker results elsewhere

The iPhone Duo started well. In the bend test, the reviewer found its frame felt sturdier than the Galaxy Z Fold 8's and better withstood maximum force.

Apple builds the Duo with a grade 5 titanium frame and a hinge made from a blend of titanium and aluminum. The company has promoted the build as one of the device's main strengths.

The results were less flattering after that.

Crease grows after 1,000 folds

In a 1,000-fold test, the iPhone Duo's inner display showed a more prominent crease than it had out of the box, according to the video.

The reviewer said the result undercut expectations that the display would stay pristine over time. A visible crease along the fold has long been one of the most common complaints about foldable phones.

Other testers have reported similar findings. Technology YouTuber Tim Pan folded an iPhone Duo 10,000 times and found no major problems beyond a more visible crease, BGR reported.

Removable display layer

The video also examined the inner display's nano-texture finish. Apple describes it as a matte surface designed to reduce glare and reflections.

The AppleTrack reviewer found that the nano-texture layer is a removable cover. Peeling it off revealed a glossy display underneath.

The finding matches an earlier test by Zack Nelson of the JerryRigEverything channel, who removed the matte plastic layer from the inner display of a separate unit. According to Android Headlines, removing the layer increased glare and noticeably muted colors.

Sand and water test ends in failure

The most dramatic part of the video came during a beach test. Both phones were exposed to sand and water to simulate real-world outdoor use.

Both devices initially seemed to keep working despite sand getting into them. Shortly after exposure, however, the iPhone Duo failed: the reviewer heard a "pop," and the screen was damaged.

The result is notable because Apple rates the iPhone Duo IP68 for dust and water resistance, a higher rating than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8, which carries an IP48 rating, according to BGR.

The first digit of an IP rating covers protection against solid particles such as dust and sand, while the second covers water. A rating of 6 for solids indicates the device is dust-tight under standardized lab conditions. Beach sand and real-world use can differ significantly from those controlled tests.

Key findings from the AppleTrack test:

Bend test: The iPhone Duo felt sturdier than the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The iPhone Duo felt sturdier than the Galaxy Z Fold 8. 1,000-fold test: The iPhone Duo's crease became more prominent.

The iPhone Duo's crease became more prominent. Display layer: The nano-texture finish is a removable cover over a glossy screen.

The nano-texture finish is a removable cover over a glossy screen. Sand and water: The iPhone Duo failed with a "pop" and screen damage.

A pattern of durability concerns

The AppleTrack video adds to a growing list of tests that have found weaknesses in the iPhone Duo.

In the JerryRigEverything test, fine particles got into the iPhone Duo's hinge and kept the phone from closing normally, BGR reported. When Nelson bent the unfolded phone backward, green lines appeared across the inner display. He suspected a hinge component behind the screen was pressing into the panel.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 handled the same dust test better and showed no green lines in the bend test, according to the report.

The JerryRigEverything test also found that the inner folding display scratched at level 2 on the Mohs hardness scale, while the outer Ceramic Shield display showed only faint marks at level 7.

Not every test has gone badly. BGR reported that a CNET livestream had passed 80,000 folds without green lines appearing. Social media posts also claimed an iPhone Duo failed at about 75,000 folds in a separate test, but the tester has not been publicly identified.

Apple acknowledges display issue

The durability tests come as Apple deals with reports of inner displays cracking on some early units.

Owners have posted images showing a crack along the center line of the hinge, often followed by a horizontal row of pixels stuck glowing white. 9to5Mac reported that some units cracked within hours of unboxing, and a few failed during initial setup.

Apple acknowledged the problem in a statement to Engadget.

"We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units," Apple said. "If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement."

The company also said: "The response to iPhone Duo from early users has been incredibly positive, and we are seeing exciting things from developers who are rapidly updating their apps to take advantage of its unique form factor."

Apple has not said what is causing the cracks or whether specific production batches are affected.

High stakes for Apple's first foldable

The iPhone Duo went on sale Oct. 23, after preorders opened Oct. 16. It starts at $1,999 with 256 gigabytes of storage and features a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen.

Apple has pitched the device as a major leap for its flagship product line.

"iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original," Apple CEO John Ternus said at its launch.

The early durability questions could complicate that pitch. Apple entered the foldable market years after Samsung, Google and Chinese manufacturers, and it was widely expected to use the extra time to solve problems such as creases and hinge reliability.

The AppleTrack reviewer said he was left conflicted about whether the iPhone Duo justifies its roughly $2,000 price, given how it performed against Apple's durability claims.

What buyers should know

YouTube durability tests use extreme conditions that do not reflect typical daily use. Results from a single unit may not represent every device.

Still, the reports suggest buyers should take care, particularly around sand, dust and the inner screen. Apple has not issued official guidance on handling the device, and owners who see display problems are being directed to AppleCare for replacements.