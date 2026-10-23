Apple is preparing its flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York for Friday's launch of the iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable smartphone, with large covered installations appearing outside the store and some customers already camping out at other locations.

Photos shared on social media Wednesday showed several large rectangular structures set up around the store's famous glass cube entrance. The installations remained hidden under black cloth and white protective wrapping, but their shape suggested they could be oversized models of the new device, according to Apple-focused news site 9to5Mac.

The iPhone Duo goes on sale Friday, Oct. 23, in more than 70 countries and regions, with 28 additional markets following on Oct. 30.

Lines forming early

There did not appear to be a line outside the Fifth Avenue store as of Wednesday, but customers have reportedly begun lining up at other Apple stores. One Apple-focused content creator posted a video on social media showing people who he said had been waiting in line for the iPhone Duo since Monday.

Long lines were once a hallmark of iPhone launches, but they have become less common in recent years as more buyers preorder devices online. The early lines for the iPhone Duo reflect strong interest in Apple's first entry into the foldable phone market, as well as tight supply.

Apple's launch-day tradition

Apple has a history of decorating its flagship stores for major product launches.

In 2024, the company lit up the Fifth Avenue glass cube in colors associated with its Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 16 launch. Last year, it installed giant "Pro" and "Air" displays at several stores to mark the iPhone 17 launch.

Last month, Apple decorated the Fifth Avenue cube in burgundy, silver and blue for the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro.

Preorders sold out in minutes

Demand for the iPhone Duo has been intense. When preorders opened on Oct. 16, the device sold out within minutes, and estimated delivery dates quickly slipped to late January 2027.

Apple described preorder demand as "nothing short of extraordinary."

Some customers have since reported that their delivery dates were moved earlier, in some cases to launch day, particularly in Japan. But in many markets, including the United Kingdom, shipping estimates remained in late January.

The rollout has drawn some criticism. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman called the preorder process "an absolute disaster" in his newsletter, saying "Apple made a major mistake here," and suggesting the company launched the device despite expected supply constraints.

It remains unclear how many units will be available for walk-in customers at Apple stores on Friday.

A $1,999 foldable

The iPhone Duo is Apple's long-anticipated answer to foldable phones from rivals such as Samsung and Google, which have offered folding devices for several years.

The device uses a book-style design, opening like a small tablet. When closed, it features a 5.4-inch outer display. When opened, it reveals a 7.6-inch inner display, both using Apple's Super Retina XDR OLED technology with 120Hz ProMotion.

Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo on Sept. 9 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro.

Pricing starts at $1,999 for 256 gigabytes of storage, making it the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever sold. Higher storage options cost $2,199 for 512 gigabytes, $2,599 for 1 terabyte and $3,199 for 2 terabytes.

The phone comes in two colors, Star White and Night Sky.

Key features

The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometer process. It measures 11.3 millimeters thick when closed and just 5.2 millimeters when open, and weighs 254 grams.

On the back, it has two 48-megapixel cameras, a main camera and an ultra-wide lens, but no telephoto camera. It includes a 12-megapixel camera on the outer screen and an under-display camera on the inner screen.

In a notable change, the iPhone Duo uses Touch ID built into the side button instead of Face ID for unlocking.

The device has two batteries, one in each half, and Apple rates it for up to 24 hours of typical use. It is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Early reviews mixed on apps

Early reviews have praised the iPhone Duo's hinge, display and overall hardware design, with many reviewers saying they enjoyed the folding experience.

However, some reviewers noted that many third-party apps are not yet optimized for the larger inner screen, resulting in black bars or awkward layouts. Opinions on battery life were also mixed, with some reviewers saying it easily lasted a full day and others questioning whether it could handle heavy use.

High stakes for Apple

The iPhone Duo represents one of Apple's most significant product launches in years and a major bet on the future of the smartphone.

While foldable phones have existed for several years, they remain a small part of the overall smartphone market, partly because of their high prices and concerns about durability. Analysts have long said that Apple's entry could help expand the category, as it has done with other technologies.

Apple has a history of entering markets after competitors, then refining the technology for a broader audience. Whether the iPhone Duo can do the same for foldables will depend on how consumers respond to its premium price and how quickly app developers adapt their software.

What's next

The iPhone Duo goes on sale Friday morning at Apple stores and authorized retailers in launch markets. Apple is expected to reveal the giant displays at Fifth Avenue before the store opens.

Investors will also be watching for early sales indications, with Apple scheduled to report its quarterly results in the coming weeks.