Apple Store Staff Told to Warn Shoppers There May Be No iPhone Duo Stock for Walk-In Buyers on Launch Day

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple retail employees have been told to warn customers against visiting stores to buy the iPhone Duo without a preorder when the company's first foldable smartphone goes on sale Friday, the latest sign of the severe supply shortage surrounding the $1,999 device.

Apple Store employees told MacRumors they had been advised that there will likely be no iPhone Duo stock available for walk-in purchases on launch day, Oct. 23. Staff were instructed to discourage customers without preorders from coming in expecting to buy the device, warning that they would likely leave disappointed.

It was not clear how firm the guidance is or whether it applies to Apple stores worldwide. Apple has not publicly said whether any of its stores will have iPhone Duo units available for walk-in buyers on launch day.

No pickup option

Apple's online store currently tells customers to check back on Saturday, Oct. 24, for in-store pickup availability. Pickup reservations were briefly offered when preorders opened on Oct. 16 before Apple disabled the option.

The Oct. 24 message does not guarantee that stock will be available that day.

If the guidance to employees is widely applied, it would close off one of the few remaining routes for customers hoping to avoid the lengthy wait times for online orders.

Earlier reports had suggested that some Apple stores might have limited inventory for walk-in customers on launch day, offering a slim chance for shoppers who missed out on preorders.

Sold out in minutes

The extent of the shortage became clear when preorders opened Friday. Shipping estimates moved beyond launch day within minutes, and within about 30 minutes, all configurations in Apple's U.S. online store showed estimated shipping dates of Jan. 25, 2027.

That means the iPhone Duo is effectively sold out for the holiday season through Apple's online store, with new orders not expected to arrive until well after Christmas.

Apple described demand for the device as "nothing short of extraordinary" in a statement to the Financial Times, adding that it was working to get devices to customers as quickly as possible.

Apple's shares rose to a record high on the day preorders opened as investors welcomed signs of strong demand.

Production struggles

Warnings about a constrained launch began well before Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo. In early September, Nikkei Asia reported that production had reached only a few hundred units per day in late August, far below the pace of a typical iPhone launch.

Further production problems were reported in late September, when final assembly yields at Foxconn, Apple's main manufacturing partner, were said to be only slightly above 60%.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple had at one point believed production constraints could push the start of sales into November. The company later assembled enough inventory to proceed with the Oct. 23 launch, though supply remained very limited.

Shortly before preorders opened, China's Securities Times reported that Apple had increased its iPhone Duo orders with suppliers by about 30%, potentially lifting supply for the rest of 2026 to close to 10 million units.

Scalpers cash in

The shortage has already created a lucrative resale market. Shortly after preorders opened, dozens of iPhone Duo orders appeared on eBay, with some sellers asking as much as $5,200, more than double the starting price, according to 9to5Mac.

Customers who secured early preorders are scheduled to receive their devices starting Oct. 23.

Apple's most expensive iPhone

The iPhone Duo is the most expensive iPhone Apple has sold, starting at $1,999 in the United States. Higher-storage models cost up to $3,199.

The device features a large inner folding display with a matte nano-texture coating designed to reduce glare and minimize the visibility of the crease, a common complaint about foldable phones. It also includes four cameras, including two 48-megapixel rear cameras.

Some reviewers have noted that the iPhone Duo requires buyers to accept a number of trade-offs compared with Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models, including in camera capabilities and everyday usability, in exchange for the folding screen.

Questions about deliberate scarcity

The shortage has sparked debate among Apple fans about whether the company deliberately limited supply to generate hype. However, many analysts and observers point to the well-documented manufacturing difficulties and Apple's reported increase in orders as evidence that the shortage reflects genuine production challenges.

Long wait times also carry risks for Apple, including the possibility that some customers will turn to competing foldable phones from Samsung and other manufacturers or decide not to buy at all.

The iPhone Duo launches Oct. 23 in more than 70 countries and regions, with additional markets following on Oct. 30.

Customers who did not preorder may want to check Apple's website for pickup availability starting Oct. 24 or contact their wireless carriers, though supplies are expected to remain extremely tight through the end of the year.

Analysts will closely watch how quickly Apple can increase production, as the device's success during the critical holiday quarter could have a significant impact on the company's revenue.