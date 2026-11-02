iPhone Duo Hinge Flaw Under Scrutiny as New Teardown Finds Broken Part Behind Cracked $1,999 Foldable Screens

Reports of cracked inner screens on Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, continue to grow more than a week after launch, as new teardowns point to the device's intricate hinge as the likely culprit.

Apple has acknowledged the problem, saying it is "aware of an issue impacting the inner display" on a small number of units, and has offered replacements to affected customers. But the company has not identified a cause, and it has not announced a recall or formal repair program.

A pattern of failures

The iPhone Duo went on sale Oct. 23 with a starting price of $1,999. Within hours, early buyers began posting photos on Reddit and Apple forums showing cracks along the center of the inner display, often accompanied by a line of bright or dead pixels spreading toward one edge.

Many owners described the same sequence. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported speaking with about a dozen iPhone Duo owners who said the hinge suddenly felt stiff, followed by a crunching sound and then a crack forming.

Some failures came remarkably quickly, including reports of screens breaking after fewer than 20 openings or before setup was even complete.

New teardown points to a broken part

The latest evidence comes from YouTuber CuriousHagi, who took apart a damaged iPhone Duo after testing its hinge mechanism, according to AppleInsider.

The inspection found that a particular hinge element is thinner than the components above and below it, which could make it more vulnerable to breaking. The teardown also revealed heavy crush marks on a nearby part of the mechanism.

Those findings build on an earlier teardown by repair specialist iFixit. Using CT scans and Apple's patent filings, iFixit built a 3D model of the hinge and found that a central support bar may not lower far enough as the phone closes, allowing the curved screen to press against it and concentrating stress where cracks have appeared.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything, known for durability testing, has also suggested that a small hinge component or trapped grit may be damaging the inner screen.

Not everyone agrees

Some testers urge caution. TechRadar reported that one teardown was only able to recreate the cracking by misusing the phone, suggesting that not all damage may stem from a design flaw.

Apple Store checks also suggest the problem remains limited in scale so far, according to reports, and many owners say their devices are working without issue.

Analysts note that with millions of units shipping, even a small failure rate can generate a steady stream of complaints online.

Apple's response

Apple told customers with affected devices to contact AppleCare for a replacement. An AppleCare+ protection plan is not required for the fix.

Several customers who visited Apple Stores reported receiving replacement devices the same day. Apple also sent internal guidance to its retail stores and authorized service providers this week on diagnosing and handling the inner display problem, a sign the issue is common enough to warrant formal instructions.

Apple has said most iPhone Duo units are not affected and that problems on affected devices tend to appear quickly after use.

A costly repair

The stakes are high for owners outside warranty coverage. Apple charges $999 to replace the iPhone Duo's inner display out of warranty, exactly half the phone's starting price.

iFixit gave the iPhone Duo a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10, the highest it has awarded a foldable, but said the inner display and hinge are the hardest and most expensive parts to fix.

Dust is another concern. In iFixit's testing, fine particles reached the hinge mechanism and caused crunching, despite the phone's IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Supply chain under the microscope

Apple designed the iPhone Duo, Samsung supplied the display panel and Taiwan's Foxconn handles final assembly. Apple has not said whether any production changes are underway.

The problems recall Samsung's troubled 2019 Galaxy Fold launch, which was delayed after early review units suffered screen failures.

What owners should do

Experts advise iPhone Duo owners to keep sand and debris away from the hinge, avoid bending the phone backward and stop using the device if the hinge suddenly feels stiff or makes unusual noises.

Owners who notice cracks, bright lines or other display damage should contact Apple promptly to arrange a replacement.

The iPhone Duo is Apple's long-awaited entry into the foldable phone market, and its reception is being closely watched as a test of whether the company can bring its reputation for build quality to a mechanically complex device.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, pressure is mounting on Apple to identify the root cause and reassure buyers who are weighing whether to spend $2,000 on a first-generation foldable.