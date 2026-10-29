Apple Acknowledges iPhone Duo Inner Screen Cracks on Small Number of Units as Some Early Buyers Voice Regret

Apple has acknowledged that a small number of its new iPhone Duo foldable phones have developed cracks in their inner displays, as some early owners report problems with the device and others say they regret their purchase.

The iPhone Duo, Apple's first folding phone, went on sale Oct. 23 at a starting price of $1,999 and sold through its initial supply, with delivery estimates for some models stretching into January. Within days, owners began posting photos online of cracks running along the center fold of the inner screen, sometimes with a bright line of stuck pixels across one side of the display.

Apple responds

In a statement to tech site 9to5Mac, Apple said the response to the iPhone Duo "from early users has been incredibly positive." It acknowledged it was "aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units."

"If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement," the company said.

According to 9to5Mac, customers do not need AppleCare+, Apple's paid extended protection plan, to get a replacement. Those who bought the phone through a wireless carrier were advised to contact AppleCare directly rather than their carrier.

Apple did not say how many devices were affected or what caused the problem.

What owners are seeing

The reports, which surfaced on Reddit and other forums over the weekend of Oct. 25, follow a similar pattern. Owners describe a crunching sensation or sound while folding or unfolding the phone, followed by damage spreading from the crease toward the edge of the screen.

Not all of the posts were genuine. 9to5Mac noted that some images circulating online appeared to be fake or AI-generated, though others seemed legitimate.

Hinge under suspicion

Repair specialist iFixit examined the problem as part of its teardown of the device. Using CT scans, teardown footage and Apple patents, it built a 3D model of the hinge and compared it with photos of damaged screens.

iFixit found that the breaks tend to cluster where a flexible cable connecting the phone's two halves crosses the central hinge support. In one simulation, the hinge's center support bar did not drop far enough when the phone closed, causing the folding screen to press down on it and creating a stress point. iFixit said it had not definitively identified the cause.

Dust may also play a role. Although the Duo has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, fine particles reached the hinge during iFixit's testing and caused it to make crunching sounds.

"For a first attempt, Apple has done well," iFixit concluded in its teardown, giving the phone a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10, the highest it has given any foldable. "But you'd better baby that screen, Duo owners."

Still limited, for now

Early evidence suggests the problem is not widespread. Tech site AppleInsider said it checked with sources at Apple Genius Bars in seven stores, including four flagship locations. On Oct. 24, none had seen devices brought in for broken screens. A follow-up check late Sunday found just one case across all seven stores.

Early hardware failures are common with major product launches, particularly in mechanically complex devices like foldable phones. Samsung, Google and other manufacturers have dealt with hinge and screen problems in earlier generations of their own foldables.

Buyer's remorse

Beyond the cracking reports, some early owners have posted online that they regret buying the phone, citing its price, weight and battery life.

Reviewers had flagged similar concerns. The Duo weighs 254 grams (about 9 ounces), slightly more than the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and weight was among the most common complaints in early reviews.

The Verge described the phone as "one of Apple's messiest first-generation products in a long time" and said it "doesn't seem ready to last a full day of heavy use."

Other reviews were warmer. CNET's Abrar Al-Heeti wrote that Apple "took its time getting here, but it's made quite an entrance." Most reviewers said the phone's matte, nano-texture inner display hides the crease well in everyday use, though it can still be seen and felt at certain angles.

David Swan, a reviewer for Australian outlet WAtoday, advised caution: "I'd wait a year for the second generation."

Apple's promise on the crease

Before launch, Apple executives expressed confidence in the display's durability. Asked by TechRadar whether the crease would become more visible over time, Tom Marieb, Apple's vice president of hardware engineering, said: "Hold us accountable to that, please."

Apple promoted the Duo's hinge and display engineering heavily at its launch event, which raised expectations among buyers.

Strong demand continues

The reports have not appeared to dent demand. Taiwan's Economic Daily reported that Apple asked suppliers to increase production orders by about 30% after the device sold out, though Apple has not confirmed that.

Apple shares were trading slightly lower this week, after hitting a record high of $351.73 on Oct. 23, the day the Duo went on sale. The company reports fiscal fourth-quarter results on Nov. 2. Those results won't include Duo sales, but analysts are expected to ask about production, demand and the screen issue.

What owners should do

Owners who see cracks, lines or other damage on the inner display should contact AppleCare. Experts also advise against bending the hinge backward and recommend keeping the phone away from sand and fine dust.

Apple has not said whether it will change the design or manufacturing process for future units.