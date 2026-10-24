Apple's $2,000 iPhone Duo Hits Stores Worldwide as Rationed Sales Shrink Lines and Reviewers Urge Caution

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple's first folding phone, the iPhone Duo, went on sale around the world Friday. It costs about $2,000, and its debut drew less fanfare than previous iPhone launches.

From Singapore and Shanghai to London and San Francisco, demand was strong. But Apple rationed sales, so there were fewer of the round-the-block lines and overnight camp-outs that once marked new iPhone days.

Rivals such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold premium foldable phones for years. The Duo is a test of whether Apple can remake the small foldable market the way the original iPhone transformed smartphones.

Demand outstrips supply

Apple called demand for the device "nothing short of extraordinary."

Within minutes of preorders opening a week before launch, estimated delivery dates slipped to late January. Apple capped preorders at two phones per customer and restricted walk-in sales. In China, France, Hong Kong, India and Japan, only customers who had already ordered online could buy the phone in stores.

The limits changed the scene outside stores. Instead of crowds lining up for days, many shoppers arrived to pick up phones they had reserved.

In Sydney, the first Apple store to sell the device, engineer Simon Krishnan, 48, said the price gave him pause.

"This is a bit of a luxury item for me, because it's so expensive, but I just think, you know what? Life's too short," he said.

In San Francisco, consultant Mohit Chandel, 32, said he felt pressure to get one after a friend had already ordered.

"All the pre-orders are gone. He's expecting a Duo sometime in the mail, so now I have to buy it," he said.

In Shanghai, healthcare professional Liu Wei, 26, said brand loyalty drove his purchase.

"I've used Apple products for many years and I have more trust (in the brand)," he said.

In London, charity manager Paul Francis, 53, who waited in line, acknowledged the effort was unusual.

"Some people think it was mad. Including myself," he said.

Resellers were also among the buyers. One customer in Hong Kong said he planned to resell his phone for a profit of about 4,000 Hong Kong dollars, or about $510.

Prices around the world

The Duo sells for about $2,000 in the United States, far above Apple's standard iPhones. In Australia, a 512-gigabyte model costs 3,899 Australian dollars, about $2,734. In Hong Kong, a 256-gigabyte version costs 17,499 Hong Kong dollars, about $2,232.

The phone folds into a compact, passport-like shape and opens into a larger screen that works much like a tablet.

A new CEO's first big launch

The Duo is the first major product under John Ternus, Apple's former hardware chief, who became chief executive in September. He unveiled the phone about a week after taking over.

Ternus greeted customers Friday at a store in Austin, Texas, where the city was hosting the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. Apple holds exclusive U.S. broadcast and streaming rights to F1. Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak opened the company's flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York.

Mixed reviews

Early reviews praised the Duo's design and its sturdy, barely visible hinge, which addresses one of the most common complaints about foldable phones. But several prominent reviewers told many Apple customers to hold off.

Longtime Apple commentator John Gruber called the device "an extraordinarily polished prototype — not a finished product that I'd want to buy and carry."

YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee was asked whether an average user should buy one. "It is probably a no," he said.

Reviewers pointed to several drawbacks. The Duo has no telephoto camera lens, a feature found on Apple's top standard models. Some third-party apps have not yet been updated for the new screen size. Some reviewers also said the phone is less useful for quick tasks when folded. Brownlee also noted it lacks face identification.

Some early buyers said the larger screen fits how they use their devices.

"I've always found it a hassle to carry around a separate tablet," said Patrick Wolter, a YouTube creator in Berlin.

Catching up in foldables

Apple is entering a market that rivals have spent years building. Samsung launched its Galaxy Fold line in 2019. Huawei and other Chinese brands have since released their own folding devices, which are especially popular in China.

Foldables remain a small share of the global smartphone market, held back by high prices and concerns about durability. Analysts have long expected Apple's entry to expand the category, as it did with smartwatches and wireless earbuds.

Market research firm IDC expects Apple to capture 44% of the value of the foldable market and 31% of units sold in 2026. It forecasts Apple will lead the market in both measures by 2027.

"Apple has made a convincing case for this form factor," said Francisco Jeronimo, a vice president at IDC. "Now comes the next test: turning excitement into availability, adoption and a lasting new chapter."

China in focus

The launch is also being watched closely in China, one of Apple's most important markets. Smartphone shipments there have fallen for six straight quarters, though Apple's market share has recovered after losing ground to local competitors such as Huawei.

How quickly Apple can increase production will likely shape the Duo's early sales. With delivery dates already stretching into the new year, many buyers who missed the first wave face a wait of several months.

For Apple, the stakes go beyond one device. The iPhone remains the company's biggest source of revenue, and a successful foldable could give customers a new reason to upgrade at a time when smartphone innovation has slowed.