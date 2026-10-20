Motorola Razr Flex Wide-Fold Phone Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 12GB RAM

A prototype of Motorola's reported wide-fold Razr Flex smartphone has appeared in the Geekbench database, revealing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 12GB of RAM and Android 17 ahead of an expected mid-December launch.

The listing, uploaded Oct. 19 and first reported by GSMArena, identifies the device as "motorola razr flex 27" or similar and records scores of 2,669 in single-core testing and 8,837 in multi-core testing on Geekbench 6.7.1. The chipset is identified as Qualcomm's SM8845, corresponding to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 rather than the higher-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that some earlier reports had suggested. The tested configuration shows roughly 11GB of usable memory, consistent with a 12GB total. Results come from a pre-release unit and are not directly comparable to Geekbench 7 scores.

Motorola has not confirmed the Razr Flex name, specifications or release date. Geekbench entries can be altered, and the company has not commented on the listing. The appearance nonetheless aligns with earlier leaks from September that described a compact book-style foldable under the internal name Razr Flex or the codename Parker.

Previous reports, including details published by Android Headlines, outlined a 6.92-inch inner OLED display with 2,364 by 1,728 resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate, paired with a 4.97-inch outer OLED cover screen. The device is said to measure approximately 149 by 110 by 5.8 millimeters when unfolded and 110 by 76 by 12.6 millimeters when folded, weighing about 215 grams. Camera hardware is reported as a dual 50-megapixel rear system (main and ultrawide) without a dedicated telephoto lens, plus 32-megapixel cameras on both the inner and cover displays. Battery capacity is listed at 5,000mAh with support for 25W Qi2 wireless charging. Color options cited in leaks include Pantone Coriander and Pantone Dark Botanical Garden.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 uses TSMC's 3nm N3P process and a 2+6 Oryon CPU configuration with prime cores reaching 3.8GHz. It is positioned below the Elite variant in Qualcomm's current flagship lineup. Analysts and reviewers have noted that pairing the non-Elite chip with 12GB of RAM and the absence of a telephoto camera could point toward a lower price than competing wide foldables from Samsung, Apple and others. No official pricing has been announced.

The Razr Flex is expected to launch in mid-December 2026, according to multiple reports, though that window remains unconfirmed. Motorola's traditional flip-style Razr phones fold vertically; the Flex is described as a horizontal book-style foldable more similar in form to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series or Apple's reported iPhone Duo. The wider inner display and compact folded dimensions are intended to differentiate it in a market still dominated by larger foldables.

Benchmark scores from prototype devices often improve with final software optimization, and Motorola could offer additional RAM or storage configurations at launch. The Geekbench run does not disclose storage capacity, camera firmware or battery performance under real-world conditions. Independent testing after release would be required to assess sustained performance, thermal behavior and software experience.

Motorola has expanded its foldable lineup in recent years while competing on price and features against Samsung and Chinese brands. A wide-fold model would mark a shift from its established Razr flip design. The company has not issued any statement about the Geekbench listing or the broader project. Further certification filings or official teasers would be needed to confirm the final name, exact specifications and availability in specific markets.

The listing provides the clearest public signal yet that Motorola is preparing a wide-fold device for the end of 2026. Whether the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 choice and reported hardware balance translate into a competitive product will depend on pricing, software polish and how the device performs against higher-end rivals once it reaches consumers.