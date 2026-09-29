MTV VMAs Ratings Soar to 8.43 Million Viewers, Biggest Audience Since 2015 as Madonna and Swift Shine

LOS ANGELES — The MTV Video Music Awards drew their largest television audience in more than a decade on Sunday night, powered by a star-studded lineup that included Madonna's first VMAs performance in 23 years and another record-setting night for Taylor Swift.

The 2026 ceremony averaged 8.43 million viewers across CBS and MTV, including an encore broadcast on MTV, according to preliminary figures reported by The Hollywood Reporter. That marked a 51% increase from last year's audience of 5.6 million, which had itself been a multi-year high.

Sunday's audience was the biggest for the VMAs since 2015, when the show drew more than 12 million viewers across multiple channels. The figures are subject to adjustment when Nielsen adds its big data component.

Gains among younger viewers

The show also posted strong gains among key advertising demographics. The VMAs drew 2.66 million viewers ages 18 to 49, the best result in that group since 2018. The telecast attracted 3.11 million viewers ages 25 to 54, the most since 2019, and 1.09 million viewers ages 18 to 34, the best since 2020.

The ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, aired live on CBS, was simulcast on MTV and streamed on Paramount+'s premium tier. The broadcast, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, was delayed by CBS's coverage of the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, which provided a large lead-in audience.

The ratings surge continues a turnaround for the VMAs, which drew about 2.1 million viewers in 2024, when the show aired across multiple Paramount-owned cable networks but not on broadcast television. The move to CBS has significantly expanded the show's reach.

Madonna dominates

Madonna was the night's biggest winner, taking home seven awards out of 13 nominations, the most of any artist. Her wins included artist of the year, best collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter for their song "Bring Your Love" and best dance for "Confessions II — The Film."

The pop icon, who performed at the first VMAs 43 years ago, opened the show with a medley of "Bring Your Love" and "Danceteria Afterhours" alongside Carpenter and Charli XCX. The performance began with Madonna atop a black grand piano as Carpenter played, before dancers carried her onto a moving platform that soared across the stage while a choir dressed in white nun habits sang the chorus.

Madonna later joked about a wardrobe mishap during the performance.

"I had a little problem with my shoes and I dove onto the stage to try and make myself look cute and sexy and like I meant to do it," she said.

Host Snoop Dogg praised the opening in his monologue. "Madonna just killed it. Now, that is an icon," he said.

Swift makes history

Swift won video of the year for "The Fate of Ophelia," which she wrote and directed. She also won best direction for "Opalite" and received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honor, created to recognize musical artists who also direct their own videos. The honor was presented by actor Dakota Johnson, who stars in Swift's new video for "Patient Zero," which premiered during the broadcast.

With her three awards, Swift became the most awarded artist in VMAs history, with 33 total wins.

Swift dedicated her video of the year award to Dolly Parton, calling her "the ultimate showgirl." She also told fans that they are the reason she loves making music videos.

BTS also won three awards. Blackpink's Lisa won best pop for "Dream" and performed "SaWaDiKa," while Sienna Spiro was named best new artist.

Tributes to Parton and George Michael

The show featured tributes to two late music legends. Kacey Musgraves honored Parton, who died last month, with an emotional performance of "I Will Always Love You," one of the country star's most famous songs. The ceremony also included a tribute to George Michael.

Rock band Nirvana received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the VMAs' highest honor for lifetime achievement in music videos.

Other performers included Raye, who made her VMAs debut, and Bruno Mars, who performed remotely from Colorado.

Snoop Dogg brings show home

Snoop Dogg, who also served as an executive producer, hosted the ceremony. It was the first time the VMAs were held in Los Angeles since 2017.

The rapper joked in his opening monologue that he had agreed to host only after learning the show would take place in his hometown.

"Now, when they first asked me to host this award show, I said, 'Is it gonna be in LA? No? Well, I'm busy,'" he said. "Then, they called me back and said, 'Hold on, Mr. Dogg. It's in L.A now.'"

Producer Van Toffler had promised a different kind of awards show ahead of the ceremony, telling The Hollywood Reporter it would be "a kick-ass, fast-paced show."

"This will be an atypical awards show, and it'll be a fun ride," he said.

Awards shows rebound

The VMAs' ratings surge adds to a broader recovery for televised awards shows, several of which have posted audience gains in recent years after long declines.

Networks have increasingly relied on major live events, including award shows and sports, to draw large audiences as viewers shift away from traditional TV toward streaming. Pairing big awards telecasts with strong lead-ins, such as NFL games, has become a common strategy for broadcasters seeking to maximize viewership.

The 2026 VMAs recognized music videos and songs released between June 20, 2025, and June 18, 2026. The show was produced by Gunpowder & Sky, with executive producers including Jesse Ignjatovic, Barb Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer.