Powerball Winning Numbers for Oct. 19, 2026: Did Anyone Win the $607 Million Jackpot? Check Your Ticket Now

The numbers are in for Monday night's Powerball drawing, with an estimated $607 million jackpot on the line, one of the largest prizes of the year.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, drawing are 8, 31, 32, 42 and 48, with a red Powerball of 23. The Power Play multiplier is 4x.

Lottery officials had not yet announced late Monday whether any ticket matched all six numbers to claim the grand prize. If no one wins, the jackpot will roll over to Wednesday's drawing and continue to grow.

How big is the jackpot?

Monday's jackpot was estimated at $607 million for a winner who chooses the annuity option, or about $255.7 million for a winner who takes the lump-sum cash payment.

The prize has been building since Aug. 12, when a ticket sold in Illinois won a $1.04 billion jackpot, one of the largest in Powerball history. Since then, dozens of drawings have passed without a grand prize winner, allowing the jackpot to climb steadily.

Winners who choose the annuity receive 30 payments over 29 years, starting with an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Those who choose the cash option receive a smaller, one-time payment. Both options are subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

When is the next drawing?

If there is no jackpot winner Monday, the next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at about 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The drawings are streamed live on Powerball's website, and recordings are posted on its official YouTube channel.

Ticket sales typically close one to two hours before each drawing, depending on the state.

What are the odds?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in about 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 24.9.

Even without hitting the jackpot, players can win smaller prizes. Matching all five white balls without the Powerball wins $1 million, or $2 million with Power Play. Matching just the red Powerball wins $4.

Players who bought tickets for Monday's drawing should check them carefully, because smaller prizes often go unclaimed.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In some states, players can also buy tickets online.

To play, players choose five white-ball numbers from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 to 26. They can pick their own numbers or choose a Quick Pick, which lets a computer randomly generate the numbers.

For an extra $1 per play, players can add Power Play, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x or 10x, depending on the multiplier drawn.

To win the jackpot, a ticket must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

Who can play?

Players do not need to be U.S. citizens or residents to buy a Powerball ticket. Anyone who meets the legal age requirement in the place where the ticket is purchased, generally 18 or older, can play while in a participating jurisdiction.

Winners who live outside the United States can claim prizes, though taxes may apply.

Biggest Powerball jackpots

If Monday's prize goes unclaimed, the jackpot could climb further up the list of the largest Powerball prizes ever. The biggest jackpots in the game's history include:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022, California

$1.817 billion, Dec. 24, 2025, Arkansas

$1.787 billion, Sept. 6, 2025, Missouri and Texas

$1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023, California

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016, California, Florida and Tennessee

$1.326 billion, April 6, 2024, Oregon

$1.08 billion, July 19, 2023, California

$1.04 billion, Aug. 12, 2026, Illinois

$842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024, Michigan

$768.4 million, March 27, 2019, Wisconsin

What to do if you win

Lottery officials advise winners to sign the back of their ticket, keep it in a safe place and contact their state lottery about claiming the prize. Rules for claiming prizes, including deadlines and whether winners can remain anonymous, vary by state.

Financial advisers often recommend that big winners consult legal and financial professionals before claiming a prize or deciding between the annuity and cash options.

Play responsibly

Lottery officials encourage players to treat games as entertainment and to spend only what they can afford. Anyone concerned about their gambling can get free, confidential help through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.