The New York Times' Connections puzzle for Tuesday, Nov. 3, gave players a fairly gentle grid built around everyday situations, but its trickiest group hid computer terms inside longer words.

A TechRadar reviewer rated puzzle No. 1241 as easy. Still, several words with double meanings created traps for solvers who moved too fast.

Below are hints, the full answers and tips for future puzzles.

How Connections works

Connections, edited by Wyna Liu, presents 16 words that players must sort into four groups of four that share a theme. Groups are color-coded by difficulty: yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue and purple. Players can make up to four mistakes.

Tuesday's grid

The 16 words were: CARRY ON, CHECK, ROLLER BAG, INTERVIEW, RESUME, PROFILE, OFFICE CHAIR, FOOD, MENU, SHOPPING CART, CREDIT, CONTINUE, WHELP, TAP WATER, PROCEED and STROLLER.

Hints for each group

Players who want a nudge can start here.

Yellow: Think of ways to say "move on" or "don't stop."

Green: Think of everyday items that can be rolled from place to place.

Blue: Think about what a waiter or waitress delivers to your table.

Purple: Look at the ends of some words for terms you might see at the top of a computer program.

The category names

For one more push without the full solution:

Yellow: KEEP GOING

Green: THINGS WITH WHEELS

Blue: THINGS A SERVER BRINGS AT A RESTAURANT

Purple: ENDING IN MENU BAR HEADINGS

Warning: Answers below

Players who want to keep trying should stop reading here.

Yellow (KEEP GOING): CARRY ON, CONTINUE, PROCEED, RESUME

Green (THINGS WITH WHEELS): OFFICE CHAIR, ROLLER BAG, SHOPPING CART, STROLLER

Blue (THINGS A SERVER BRINGS AT A RESTAURANT): CHECK, FOOD, MENU, TAP WATER

Purple (ENDING IN MENU BAR HEADINGS): CREDIT, INTERVIEW, PROFILE, WHELP

Breaking down the puzzle

The yellow group gathered synonyms for keeping going. To carry on, continue, proceed or resume all mean to go on with something.

The green group featured items with wheels. Office chairs, roller bags, shopping carts and strollers all roll on wheels.

The blue group listed things a server brings at a restaurant: the menu, the food, tap water and, finally, the check.

The purple group was the trickiest. Each word ends in a heading commonly found in a computer program's menu bar: cr-EDIT, inter-VIEW, pro-FILE and w-HELP. EDIT, VIEW, FILE and HELP are standard menu options in many desktop applications.

Where players could stumble

Several words fit more than one possible theme.

CARRY ON can refer to carry-on luggage, which might tempt players to group it with ROLLER BAG.

RESUME, INTERVIEW, PROFILE and CREDIT could all suggest a job search or a background check, creating a convincing but incorrect grouping. CHECK, in particular, could also fit a "credit check" theme.

MENU was another clever decoy. It belonged to the restaurant group, even though the purple category was about menu bar headings.

Tips for future Connections puzzles

Watch for hidden words. Purple groups often involve words hidden at the beginning or end of longer words, as with EDIT inside CREDIT.

Be wary of obvious themes. When four or more words seem to fit an easy category, such as job hunting, it may be a red herring.

Start with the most certain group. The wheels category was a strong anchor because its items clearly fit together.

Consider double meanings. Words like CARRY ON and CHECK can mean very different things depending on context.

Use elimination. Once three groups are solved, the remaining four words automatically form the final category.

More puzzles to try

After Connections, players can try other New York Times games, including Wordle, Strands, Pips, the Mini Crossword and Connections: Sports Edition.

Wednesday's Connections puzzle, No. 1242, unlocks at midnight local time with a fresh grid of 16 words.