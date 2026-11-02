Fortnite's Ultra-Rare Pirate Shop Token Makes Entire Item Shop Free for 14 Days, and Your Squad Gets It Too

Fortnite players have discovered an ultra-rare reward that lets them claim almost everything in the game's Item Shop for free, and the first lucky winner has already found one.

The Pirate Shop token arrived as part of Fortnite's new Treasure Hunters update. Players who find it can claim any item sold for V-Bucks in the Item Shop at no cost for 14 days after activation.

First token found

The first known Pirate Shop token was found by a player known online as snowslept, according to Fortnite leakers and community accounts. Video of the discovery spread quickly on social media on Nov. 1.

After leaving the match, the player received an in-game message explaining the reward. It told the player to "plunder the Fortnite Item Shop - twice!" and said the Pirate Shop could be activated once in 2026 and once in 2027.

In a follow-up, the player confirmed that items claimed through the Pirate Shop are permanent and that Jam Tracks, Fortnite's music items, are included.

Two windows of free items

Each Pirate Shop token comes with two uses. One can be activated in 2026 and the other in 2027. Each activation lasts 14 days, giving winners a total of 28 days of free Item Shop claims across two years.

The 14-day countdown begins only when a player chooses to activate the token. That means winners can wait for items they want to appear in the shop before using it.

Fortnite's Item Shop rotates daily, so an active Pirate Shop could cover hundreds of dollars' worth of skins, emotes and other cosmetics.

Squadmates share the prize

One of the most notable features is that the reward is shared with the whole party. If one player finds a Pirate Shop token, every member of their party also receives one, according to multiple reports.

That has made squad play especially attractive for players hoping to strike it lucky.

How to find it

The token is a rare drop from Treasure Hunt chests, which feature a skull and crossbones, on the new Crossbones Isle map. When a chest rolls a special reward, it glows golden and drops rare loot. On very lucky runs, it can include the Pirate Shop token.

Epic Games has not revealed the odds of finding a token. So far, only a small number of players are known to have found one.

How to activate it

Players activate the token from the Fortnite Item Shop. After returning to the lobby, they open the Item Shop and select a "Plunder the Item Shop" button in the bottom-right corner. Once active, items read as free, and a timer shows when the Pirate Shop ends.

What it doesn't cover

The Pirate Shop has limits. Players cannot gift free items to friends, and the token cannot be transferred. It does not grant V-Bucks, and it cannot be used to buy Battle Pass levels.

Community guides have also warned players to beware of scams. Because the token cannot be transferred, any website claiming to sell or generate Pirate Shop access should be treated as fraudulent. Epic has never issued free V-Bucks codes.

Pirate season and One Piece crossover

The Pirate Shop is part of a pirate-themed season that includes crossover content with the hit anime and manga franchise One Piece. A One Piece bundle is available in the Item Shop, and players with an active Pirate Shop have been shown claiming it for free.

The Treasure Hunters mini-season includes weekly events, with collaborations including Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto taking over a location in week three, followed by further content in later weeks and the return of fan-favorite weapons in a final hunt.

Keeping players engaged

The reward is one of the most generous Epic has offered in Fortnite. Analysts and fans say it is a clear effort to bring players back and keep them engaged during a crowded period for video game releases.

Even with very low odds, the chance of unlocking an entire Item Shop is likely to drive players to open as many Treasure Hunt chests as possible in the weeks ahead.