Friday's Wordle should give most players a smooth finish to the week. Puzzle No. 1959 uses a common, everyday word, but a few tempting near-misses could still cost solvers a guess or two.

Below are spoiler-free hints first, followed by the answer, so players can choose how much help they want.

How Wordle works

The New York Times' daily word game gives players six tries to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color:

Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word.

A new puzzle is released at midnight local time, and every player gets the same word each day.

Hints for Wordle No. 1959

Players who want to work it out on their own can use these clues, which get gradually more revealing:

Hint 1: The word contains two vowels. Hint 2: It starts with a consonant and ends with a vowel. Hint 3: There are no repeated letters, so all five letters are different. Hint 4: The word can describe moving smoothly across a surface while staying in contact with it. Hint 5: Think of a piece of playground equipment that children climb up and then ride down.

Extra clues

First letter: S Last letter: E Vowels: I and E Parts of speech: It can be a noun or a verb.

Still stuck? The answer is below.

SPOILER WARNING: The answer to Wordle No. 1959 follows.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1959 for Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, is SLIDE.

As a verb, "slide" means to move smoothly along a surface while staying in contact with it, as in sliding across ice or sliding a drawer shut. As a noun, it can mean a playground structure, a single page in a presentation, a small glass plate used under a microscope, or a sudden drop, as in a price slide.

The word also has a familiar sports meaning: in baseball, a runner slides into a base to avoid being tagged.

Why SLIDE could trip players up

SLIDE uses some of the most common letters in English, which usually helps. But it belongs to a group of words that share several letters, which can be risky for players who aren't careful.

Words such as SLICE, SLIME, SNIDE, SLIDE and GLIDE share three or four letters in the same spots. A player who lands on "_LIDE" or "SLI_E" early could easily run through several options before finding the right one.

The best way to avoid that trap is to use a guess that tests several possible letters at once rather than trying each candidate one by one.

Strategy tips for Wordle

Players hoping to protect their streaks can use a few proven strategies:

Pick a strong starting word. Words that include common letters such as S, T, R, A, E, L and N help narrow the options quickly. Popular openers include CRANE, SLATE, TRACE and STARE. Use your second guess to test new letters. Rather than building only on green tiles, a second word with five fresh letters can reveal more information. Watch for word families. When several words share the same pattern, as with today's puzzle, choose a guess that rules out multiple candidates at once. Remember double letters. Some answers repeat a letter. Today's word does not, but keeping repeats in mind can save a streak on other days. Try hard mode for a challenge. Hard mode requires players to use any revealed hints in later guesses, which makes the game tougher.

Example solving path

A player opening with SLATE would get a strong start. S, L and E would appear green in the first, second and fifth spots, while A and T would turn gray.

The pattern "SL__E" leaves several possibilities, including SLICE, SLIME, SLIDE and SLOPE. A second guess such as DOMIC, though not a common word and not accepted in every case, shows the idea: testing D, O, M and C at once can quickly rule out most alternatives. Players who prefer real words could try a guess such as CODIM-style combinations from their own vocabulary, or simply choose a common word with D, C and M to separate SLIDE from SLICE and SLIME.

A fall favorite

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who released it publicly in October 2021. The game spread rapidly on social media, where players share their colored grids without revealing the answer.

The New York Times bought Wordle in early 2022, and it has since become one of the most popular parts of the newspaper's games lineup, alongside Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the crossword.

The game now has a WordleBot, which analyzes each player's guesses and shows how their choices compare with an optimal solving path. An archive of past puzzles is available to subscribers.

Keeping your streak alive

Friday's answer is one most players will know immediately, making it a good chance to rebuild a broken streak or improve a guess average before the weekend.

Players who solved it quickly can try The New York Times' other daily puzzles. Connections, which asks players to sort 16 words into four groups of four, often gives a tougher test of lateral thinking.

A new Wordle puzzle will be released at midnight local time on Saturday, Oct. 31.