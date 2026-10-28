NEW YORK — Wednesday's Wordle, puzzle No. 1957, served up a less common word with roots in the old-fashioned flour mill. It may have sent some players searching their vocabulary.

The answer for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, is near the end of this article, for players who want to keep their streak going on their own. The hints come first and start gently.

How Wordle works

Wordle is published daily by The New York Times. Players get six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word, and after each guess the tiles change color:

Green: the letter is in the word and in the right spot.

the letter is in the word and in the right spot. Yellow: the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: the letter is not in the word.

A new puzzle is released at midnight local time, and everyone in the same time zone gets the same word. The shared challenge has made Wordle a daily ritual for millions of people since software engineer Josh Wardle created it. The Times bought the game in early 2022.

Hints for Wordle No. 1957

These clues go from vague to specific. Stop reading when you have enough.

Hint 1: The word has only one vowel.

The word has only one vowel. Hint 2: No letter repeats.

No letter repeats. Hint 3: It starts with a consonant.

It starts with a consonant. Hint 4: It's connected to milling and grain.

It's connected to milling and grain. Hint 5: It appears in a well-known phrase about turning something into useful material.

More specific clues

The only vowel is I.

The word starts with G and ends with T.

Two consonants appear together at the start, and another pair sits just before the final letter.

PC Guide's Jack Goodall described the answer as a word that "refers to grain that has been ground up, or a type of grain intended for grinding."

Why it could be tricky

Wednesday's answer is far less common in everyday speech than many recent Wordle solutions, which can make it harder to spot even when several letters are in place.

Its structure also invites mistakes. With only one vowel and consonant clusters at the beginning and end, a player who finds the I, S and T might cycle through words such as "wrist" or "twist" before landing on the answer.

Common letters like R, S and T help, but the less frequent G at the start may not get tested until later in the game.

Strategy tips

Seasoned players lean on a few habits that would help:

Test common consonants early. Letters such as R, S and T appear often, and confirming them quickly narrows the field.

Letters such as R, S and T appear often, and confirming them quickly narrows the field. Watch for consonant clusters. Many single-vowel words, like this one, are built around pairs such as GR, ST, TR or BR.

Many single-vowel words, like this one, are built around pairs such as GR, ST, TR or BR. Don't reuse gray letters. Once a letter is ruled out, leave it out of later guesses unless you're playing in hard mode.

Once a letter is ruled out, leave it out of later guesses unless you're playing in hard mode. Think beyond everyday words. Wordle sometimes picks less familiar words, so consider vocabulary you may know from reading or common expressions.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1957 on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, is:

GRIST

"Grist" is grain that has been separated from its chaff and is ready to be ground, or grain that has already been ground at a mill.

The word is best known from the expression "grist for the mill," sometimes written "grist to the mill." It describes anything that can be turned to one's advantage or used as useful material. A writer, for example, might call a strange experience "grist for the mill" for a future story.

The word comes from Old English and is related to the verb "grind." A "gristmill" is a mill for grinding grain into flour, and historic gristmills still stand in many towns across the United States and Britain.

Building vocabulary

Puzzles like Wednesday's are part of Wordle's appeal for many players. Alongside common words, the game occasionally features ones that are familiar but rarely used. Such answers reward players with broad vocabularies and can introduce others to new words.

Many players keep a mental list of less common five-letter words with consonant clusters, which can be useful on days like this.

Related New York Times games

Wordle is one of several daily puzzles from The New York Times:

Connections asks players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups.

asks players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Strands is a themed word search.

is a themed word search. Spelling Bee challenges players to make as many words as possible from seven letters.

challenges players to make as many words as possible from seven letters. The Mini Crossword is a quick daily crossword.

Many players do several of these together as part of a morning routine. Answers are widely shared online, but players are generally encouraged to avoid spoilers on social media by posting only their grid of colored squares.

Sharing results

After solving, players can share a grid of colored squares that shows how many guesses they needed without revealing the word. The format became a social media fixture when the game took off and is still a popular way to compare scores with friends and family.

A new Wordle puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.