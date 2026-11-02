Final Fantasy XIV Evercold Delayed to February 2027 as Square Enix Reveals New Zephyr Job and Pre-Order Date

Square Enix has pushed back the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold, the next major expansion for its long-running online role-playing game, by about a month, the company announced at its Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Tokyo.

Evercold, originally scheduled for January 2027, will now launch on Feb. 23, 2027. According to the company's press release, the expansion "is set to release on Tuesday 23rd February, 2027."

Players who pre-order will get early access starting Friday, Feb. 19, four days before the official launch. Pre-orders open worldwide on Nov. 4.

Yoshida delivers the news

The delay was announced by Naoki Yoshida, the game's producer and director, who is affectionately known to fans as "Yoshi-P." He revealed the new date during the Fan Festival keynote alongside a full story trailer and new gameplay details.

Square Enix did not give a specific reason for the delay. The company also has not announced the exact launch hour for the Feb. 23 release.

The short postponement, roughly four weeks, comes just a few months before the expansion had been expected to arrive, a timing that drew attention from fans eager for the next chapter.

What Evercold brings

Evercold is the sixth paid expansion for Final Fantasy XIV and will introduce Patch 8.0. It follows Heavensward in 2015, Stormblood in 2017, Shadowbringers in 2019, Endwalker in 2021 and Dawntrail in 2024.

It is also the second expansion to follow the conclusion of the game's original storyline in Endwalker, continuing a new narrative arc for the game's heroes, known to players as the Warriors of Light.

At the Fan Festival, Square Enix unveiled a new job called Zephyr. Windows Central reported that the showcase included new gameplay information on the expansion's new ranged damage-dealing job.

Not every anticipated feature was shown. Windows Central noted that the presentation did not include gameplay footage of a new "Evolved" combat mode that some players are eager to see.

Collector's Edition details

Square Enix also showed off a Collector's Edition for Evercold. It includes a Reaper figure, an Ethos metal keychain, a Kottr mini plush, a Tapestry of the Fourth and a special Evercold art box.

All pre-orders, regardless of edition, qualify for early access, along with in-game bonuses.

Platforms

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available on PC through Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2. The game arrived on Switch 2 on Aug. 4, 2026, expanding its reach to Nintendo's newest console ahead of the expansion.

A crowded February

The new date places Evercold in what is shaping up to be a busy month for game releases. Several outlets noted that February 2027 is already packed with major titles, meaning the expansion will compete for players' time and attention.

The move also brings Evercold closer to the launch of Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the final installment in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy, which is scheduled for April 8, 2027.

Questions about the FFVII crossover

The delay has raised questions about Beyond the Lifestream, an upcoming Final Fantasy XIV raid series that crosses over with Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Fans had expected the raid series to begin around the time Final Fantasy VII Revelation launches. With Evercold now arriving later, it remains unclear whether the crossover's timing will shift. Square Enix has not provided an update.

A key franchise for Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV is one of Square Enix's most important titles. The game famously relaunched in 2013 as "A Realm Reborn" after its original 2010 version was poorly received, and it has since grown into one of the most successful online games in the world.

By October 2021, the game had passed 24 million registered players and had become the most profitable Final Fantasy game to date.

Major expansions typically drive surges in new and returning players. Endwalker's 2021 launch drew so many players that Square Enix temporarily suspended digital sales to ease server congestion.

What players should know

For fans planning ahead, the key dates are:

Nov. 4, 2026: Pre-orders open worldwide.

Feb. 19, 2027: Early access begins for players who pre-order any edition.

Feb. 23, 2027: Official launch.

Players who pre-order will be able to start exploring new areas, story content and the new job four days before the general release.

Fan reaction

While delays are rarely welcomed, many observers noted that a four-week postponement is relatively minor for a project of Evercold's scale. Square Enix has historically delayed Final Fantasy XIV expansions to allow additional polish, including a two-week delay for Endwalker in 2021.

The bigger question for many players is whether Square Enix will reveal more about the new combat systems and the Final Fantasy VII crossover before launch. The company typically holds additional live broadcasts in the months leading up to an expansion, offering deeper looks at jobs, zones and features.

Until then, players have a few extra weeks to finish Dawntrail content and prepare for the next chapter of the long-running saga.