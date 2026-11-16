PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points and hit five 3-pointers, LeBron James had a double-double, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 131-124 on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia took control with a 39-point third quarter. It also outshot Indiana badly from long range, making 18 of 42 3-pointers to the Pacers' 8 of 32. That 30-point edge from beyond the arc offset a big game from Pascal Siakam, who scored 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting.

Maxey led the 76ers in scoring again and added six assists. James had 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, running the offense and finding open shooters on the perimeter for much of the afternoon.

Philadelphia's scoring was spread out. Anfernee Simons scored 12 points, Trendon Watford-style depth came from the bench, and Wade added 12 on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. Rookie VJ Edgecombe scored 11 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had nine.

Pacers start fast

Indiana controlled the opening quarter and led 35-29 after the first 12 minutes. The Pacers attacked the paint early, and Siakam worked comfortably in the mid-post against several defenders.

The 76ers steadied themselves in the second quarter and then broke the game open after halftime. Their 39-point third quarter, built on ball movement and perimeter shooting, turned a close game into a comfortable lead. Philadelphia led by as many as 15 points.

Indiana kept pushing in the fourth quarter but could not get the stops it needed. Every Pacers run was answered with another Philadelphia 3-pointer, and the home team held on.

Siakam carries Indiana

Siakam was efficient throughout. His 31 points were Indiana's only big individual total, and he scored from the post, on drives and in transition.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 points. Quenton Jackson scored 15 with eight assists, filling a playmaking role for Indiana. Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell each scored 12, and Jay Huff added 11.

But the Pacers' 3-point shooting held them back. Making 8 of 32 shots from deep, a rate of 25%, Indiana could not match Philadelphia's volume or accuracy. The 76ers made 10 more 3-pointers, a gap that roughly matched the shooting difference in the third quarter.

What it means

The win gives Philadelphia a positive result to start the week, with Maxey and James once again doing most of the work on offense. The 76ers' readiness to take and make 3-pointers in volume, 42 attempts on Sunday, gives them a different look from earlier in the season and makes them difficult to chase down once they get ahead.

James's 11 assists stood out. Even in a lower-scoring game for him, his passing set up a lot of Philadelphia's perimeter offense.

For Indiana, the loss continued a familiar problem: the Pacers can stay with good teams for long stretches but struggle when their outside shots don't fall. Siakam's performance showed the Pacers have a dependable first option, but they need more from the perimeter to win games like this on the road.

Up next

The 76ers stay on the East Coast and visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, the second game of a back-to-back. The Pacers return home to regroup before their next game.