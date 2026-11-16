MILWAUKEE — CJ McCollum scored 20 points and the Atlanta Hawks came back from 22 points down to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-106 on Sunday.

Milwaukee dominated the first quarter, leading 37-18 after 12 minutes and later stretching its lead to 22. But Atlanta answered with a 37-16 second quarter that erased nearly the entire deficit before halftime and changed the course of the game.

McCollum made all nine of his free throws and had four steals, leading the Hawks on both ends during the comeback.

Atlanta dominates the boards

The Hawks controlled the glass in the second half. Onyeka Okongwu had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Johnson scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Dyson Daniels added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Corey Kispert scored 14 points, giving Atlanta a reliable shooter on the wing.

Atlanta's defense also improved sharply after the first quarter. Milwaukee committed 20 turnovers, and the Hawks repeatedly turned those mistakes into points.

Bucks fade after fast start

Kasparas Jakucionis led Milwaukee with 25 points. Gary Trent Jr. added 18, Kyle Kuzma scored 14 and rookie Burries scored 13.

But Tyler Herro had a difficult night, making only 2 of 13 shots. After a hot start, Milwaukee's offense stalled, and its turnovers gave Atlanta easy chances to get back into the game.

The Bucks' 37-point first quarter was their best period by a wide margin. Once Atlanta tightened its defense, Milwaukee struggled to find consistent offense.

What it means

For Atlanta, the comeback was a show of resilience. Falling behind by 22 on the road and then winning by seven reflects strong defense and steady play from veterans like McCollum. The 37-16 second quarter was the turning point, and the Hawks' size on the boards helped them protect the lead late.

The win also helped Atlanta bounce back from a 125-117 loss at Chicago on Friday.

Three Hawks players reached double-digit rebounds or came close, with Okongwu and Johnson both posting double-doubles and Daniels adding one of his own. That size advantage became a major factor after the first quarter.

For Milwaukee, the loss raises questions about consistency. Building a 22-point lead and then losing at home is a painful result. Twenty turnovers and Herro's 2-of-13 shooting were the main problems, and the Bucks will need to protect the ball better to hold leads against good teams.

Jakucionis's 25 points were a bright spot, showing the young guard's growing role in the offense.

Up next

Both teams return to action later in the week, with Milwaukee looking to regroup after a disappointing collapse.