SAN ANTONIO — Cade Cunningham scored 27 points, Daniss Jenkins had 21 of his 25 in the second half and the Detroit Pistons ended San Antonio's 12-game winning streak with a 105-93 win over the Spurs on Tuesday night.

Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and 18 rebounds for San Antonio. The reigning Western Conference champions had not lost since Oct. 23, when they fell to 0-2.

The Pistons improved to 9-4.

Detroit rallies from 14 down

The Spurs started fast at Frost Bank Center, with Wembanyama throwing down two dunks off the glass to himself. San Antonio led 33-26 after the first quarter and was up by 14 points early in the second.

Detroit then took over. From the 10:10 mark of the second quarter until 7:43 remained in the fourth, the Pistons outscored the Spurs 60-35 to turn a 14-point deficit into an 11-point lead.

Ausar Thompson and Cunningham combined for 21 points in the second quarter as Detroit outscored San Antonio 29-21 to take its first lead.

The Pistons held the Spurs to 39 points in the second half.

Jenkins steps up

Jenkins, an undrafted guard in his third NBA season, made 11 of 21 shots, including three 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and five assists.

Cunningham, a fellow Dallas native, praised his teammate's performance.

"He was huge," Cunningham said, according to ClutchPoints. "I think it's just a Texas thing."

He also pointed to Jenkins' "big-time decision-making, shot-making and just his energy."

Cunningham finished with 27 points, six assists and five rebounds, making 12 of 25 shots. He had scored 52 and 33 points in his previous two games.

Thompson fills the stat sheet

Thompson had one of his most complete games, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and five steals.

Detroit dominated inside, outscoring San Antonio 60-44 in the paint. The Pistons had 31 assists and 24 fast-break points.

Spurs go cold

San Antonio shot 41.6% from the field and just 9 of 40 from 3-point range. Wembanyama made 11 of 23 shots but was 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Dylan Harper scored 20 points for the Spurs but left with 53 seconds remaining after his left foot slid out from under him and he fell to the court. His status was not immediately known.

Julian Champagnie added 14 points, and De'Aaron Fox was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Up next

Pistons: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Spurs: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.